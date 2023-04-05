This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

Air Fryer Rotisserie-Style Chicken comes out perfectly juicy with golden crispy skin that is ready to eat in under an hour!

This air fryer rotisserie chicken is the easiest way to cook a whole chicken! It comes out moist and ridiculously good, with crispy skin and so much flavor. It’s seasoned with a homemade spice blend and air fried to perfection! It’s perfect for weeknight dinners served with anything you like, whether it’s a Latin-inspired feast with Peruvian green sauce, rice, and beans, a more traditional dinner with mashed potatoes and green beans, or a lighter meal with roasted veggies. There are so many ways to make a whole chicken in the air fryer, like this Buttermilk-Marinated Air Fryer Whole Chicken, if you want to try another option.

Reasons to Love Making a Rotisserie Chicken in Air Fryer

The prep time is quick. There’s no brining or marinating, and it only takes about 5 minutes to mix the spices and rub them onto the chicken. A dish the whole family will love. This chicken comes out delicious – there were no complaints in my house! A foolproof recipe. Just pop it into the air fryer and walk away. Using this cooking method is foolproof. Healthier than buying one from the store. At Costco, they inject a salt solution into the cooked chickens to enhance flavor and tenderness. Faster than the oven. Air frying is the fastest appliance to cook a whole chicken in! The cooking time is about 50 minutes, depending on the size of the bird and you don’t have to wait for the oven to preheat. There is no need to wait for the chicken to come to room temperature before you coo No need for a rotisserie spit. If your air fryer comes with a rotisserie rod, feel free to use it just be sure to tie the wings and legs. If not, no worries it will come out great.

Air Fryer For Rotisserie Chicken Any air fryer with at least a six-quart basket will fit a whole chicken. I use this air fryer and it fits perfectly.

How To Make

Spice Blend: Combine the spices in a small bowl. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels then spritz with olive oil and rub the seasoning all over the outside and inside of the chicken’s cavity.

How Long To Put A Whole Chicken in Air Fryer

Put the chicken breast side down in the basket. Air fry it for 25 minutes at 350°F until the top is browned. Flip it over and continue cooking for about 25 minutes until the juices run clear and the thigh is no longer pink when pierced with a knife near the joint. You can also check the temperature with a meat thermometer inserted between the thickest part of the leg and thigh – it should read 165°F. Remove the bird and let it rest for 10 minutes before carving.

No Air Fryer! No Problem (Oven Version) If you don’t have an air fryer, no worries! You can bake it in the oven instead. Roast chicken at 400°F in a preheated oven for about an hour. You can check if it’s done by using the same techniques mentioned above.

What to Serve with Air Fryer Rotisserie Chicken

This easy air fryer rotisserie chicken is so versatile. Plus, you can always switch up the spice mixture to work with different sides. Below are some more rotisserie chicken side dish ideas:

Ways to Use Leftovers

Leftover chicken will last for about four days refrigerated and can be used so many ways. You can also freeze the meat for about three months and thaw it in the fridge.

Air Fryer Rotisserie Chicken Air Fryer Rotisserie Chicken comes out perfectly juicy with crispy golden skin that is ready to eat in under an hour! Prep: 10 mins Cook: 1 hr Total: 1 hr 10 mins Yield: 4 servings Ingredients Combine the spices in a small bowl.

Spritz the chicken with olive oil and rub the spices all over, evenly.

Optional: For a prettier bird, tightly tie the legs of the chicken together with a piece of butcher’s twine. At this point you can refrigerate uncovered until ready to cook.

When ready to cook, transfer the chicken to the air fryer basket.

Place the whole chicken in the air fryer, belly side down and air fry 350F about 25 minutes, until the top of the chicken is browned. Then flip over, and continue cooking about 25 minutes, or until the juices run clear and no longer pink when the thigh is pierced with a pairing knife near the joint, and the internal temperature is 165°F. For a larger bird, this will take more time. (Insert thermometer between the thickest part of the leg and the thigh)

When the chicken’s done, remove it to a platter and let it rest for 10 minutes before carving and serving. Save carved carcass for stock if desired.

When the chicken's done, remove it to a platter and let it rest for 10 minutes before carving and serving. Save carved carcass for stock if desired.

Serve the chicken, skin is optional. No Air Fryer! No Problem (Oven Version) To bake in the oven, bake 400F until golden and crisp and brown all over and the juices run clear when you insert a knife down to the bone between the leg and the thigh, or the internal temperature is 165°F, about 1 hour or longer as needed.