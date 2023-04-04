No reason for one show when you can make three. Ease your mind. Take your shoes off. Be blissful for an hour of digital bits and bobs from the most advanced music producers in the world of art pop, electronica, and deep house. This is part two of our series. Mellifluous House Music. For more electronica and house click here: ELECTRONICA & HOUSE SHOWS.
Mellifluous House Music (S3 | E121)
So. For this show I am taking my “PJ DJ” responsibilities very seriously. This is, actually, a real DJ set. With some beat matching and everything.
DJ Shadow I am not, but I’ll stand by these selections all day long.
I am so very pleased with the way it turned out too. I only wish I could be there, on your side of the radio, to see the pleasure you get from these yummy audio morsels.
BE BLISSFUL
DREAMING AND LISTENING (madhatters)
There’s a song for every story
a story for every song.
It’s one thing you can count on in the days that are so long.
Let my soul be of the story
that you piece into a song.
May it tell the world of laughter, of crying, and of wrong.
I will keep on singing,
for that tune gives me the wings.
I will fly across the valleys and the cities that are dreams.
But then I’ll wake up in the morn
and the dreams will be but gone.
Though I will go and tell the world, of the story I made a song.
The Playlist
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Billions
|Caroline Polachek
|Billions
|2022
|For Granted
|Yaeji
|For Granted
|2023
|Lovestained
|Hope Tala
|Lovestained
|2019
|Heartbroken
|Ross Crouch, Leanbacker
|Gravity
|2020
|On and On
|Moon Boots
|Ride Away
|2023
|Lazy
|Dune, Crayon
|Dune x Crayon
|2016
|Sensify Me
|Zimmer
|Sensify Me
|2014
|Flea Market
|Tierra Wack
|Wack World
|2018
|What You Need
|KAYTRANADA
|Bubba
|2019
|Omeo
|Darius
|Romance
|2014
|Passionfruit
|Yaeji
|EP2
|2017
|No Sleep
|Potatoehead People
|Nick and Astro’s Guide to the Galaxy
|2018
|Ease Your Mind
|Darius
|Oasis
|2022
|Luv is Not Enough
|Miami Horror, Forest Mortifee
|Luv is Not Enough (Remixes)
|2022
|Orsay
|Catching Flies
|Orsay
|2022
|In Love
|Peter Pearson
|Moonrise
|2016
For Your Viewing Pleasure
I want to share my appreciation for you. For listening with an open mind. For comments and thoughts. For advice and suggestions. I am very pleased to go on these musical journeys each week knowing you are there to appreciate great music from inspired musicians.
Ease Your Mind with Lester the Nightfly Radio
To share more thoughts visit our Facebook Page. Send an email. For more house see our electronica and house section.