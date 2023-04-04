Dr. George Friedman is a well-known geopolitical forecaster, strategist, and author. He is the founder and chairman of Geopolitical Futures, a website that provides strategic analysis and forecasting on international affairs. Dr. Friedman has authored several books on international politics and security, including “The Next 100 Years: A Forecast for the 21st Century,” “The Next Decade: What the World Will Look Like,” and most recently, “The Storm Before the Calm: America’s Discord, the Coming Crisis of the 2020s, and the Triumph Beyond.”

“The Storm Before the Calm” offers Dr. Friedman’s analysis of the current state of politics and society in the United States and his predictions for the future. The book argues that the United States is experiencing a period of deep social and political divisions that will lead to a major crisis in the 2020s. However, Dr. Friedman also offers a hopeful outlook, suggesting that this crisis could lead to positive change and renewal in American society.

While the book does provide insights into the complexities of politics in the 2020s, it is important to note that Dr. Friedman’s views and predictions are just one perspective among many. It is always important to consider multiple sources and perspectives when trying to understand complex political and social issues.