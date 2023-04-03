It could be said that the people of Scarborough have made something of an out-sized contribution to the world of arts and culture, both in Canada and beyond. The likes of Canadian icons Kardinal Offishall and Maestro Fresh Wes, Carol Pope, The Weeknd, Steven Page and The Barenaked Ladies got their start in the eastern district of Toronto. The Scarborough Philharmonic Orchestra has been performing there since 1980.

But, when it comes to arts venues, there are few for the large region of about 630,000 residents. That’s true for students learning the skills and techniques, as well as professional presentations. After all, where will the next gen of superstars come from if there are inadequate resources?

The Performing Arts Centre on the Golden Mile at Centennial College was intended to fill that gap. It gives students reliable access to first-rate performance and rehearsal spaces. Previously, students in the dance, music and theatre programs through the School of Communications, Media, Arts and Design have had to make use of temporary spaces rented out in various locations around the city.

“For our learner community, this new centre constitutes a place to gather, to dialogue, to create and ultimately to perform for self and others,” says Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO, Centennial College in a statement. “Moreover, the soundproofed studios and collaborative lounge spaces, punctuated by plenty of natural light, will help facilitate ideation and creativity — key ingredients in the performing arts.’

The new space will let them all learn and practice under the same roof.

“My favourite part of the new space are the sounds,” says second-year Theatre Arts student Maria Baryshnikova of the newly unified space. “In first year, we were only in studios with other theatre students. Now, I hear people dancing, talking, playing instruments. It’s wonderful to hear all those sounds filled with passion for the arts and creation.”

Some of the details:

18,000-square-foot facility;

four studio spaces;

a dance/theatre/classroom flex space;

a music lab equipped with high-tech equipment;

nine ensemble and individual music rehearsal rooms;

a black box theatre performance space.

The studios will also be available to community groups.

“Our own learning community will certainly be all the stronger for it, but so too will be the communities we serve. This new state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Scarborough creates a space catered to performing arts in an area that lacks such spaces,” notes Dr. Stephenson.

While it’s just been officially unveiled to the public, students have been using the facility since the start of the winter semester in January.

Centennial College was founded in 1966, Ontario’s first public college. Today, it operates five campuses across Toronto, with about 25,000 full-time students.

