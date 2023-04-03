The European Commission has frozen an overdue 19-billion-euro tranche of post-pandemic funds under its Next Generation EU (NGEU) program, and Italy has until the end of April to persuade Brussels to release the money.

MILAN — Significant delays in Italian efforts to meet the targets in its pandemic Recovery Plan would likely lower the country’s medium-term growth prospects, with a negative impact for its credit rating, Scope Ratings said on Monday.

“The timely implementation of NGEU-related reforms and investments is critical to raise the country’s medium-term growth prospects, and thus ensure the sustainability of its public finances,” Scope Ratings analyst Alvise Lennkh-Yunus said in comments emailed to Reuters.

“Significant delays in the implementation of reforms or investment projects would thus likely lower Italy’s medium-term growth prospects, which would be negative for the country’s credit rating.”

Italy is due to receive a total of around 200 billion euros ($216.80 billion) of EU Recovery Fund cash in grants and cheap loans through 2026, making it the single-largest beneficiary in absolute terms.

However, it is falling behind schedule both in meeting the “targets and milestones” agreed with Brussels in its reform plan, and also in spending the money it has already received.

Lennkh-Yunus pointed out that more than half of the NGEU funds are loans, thus affecting Italy’s already sky-high public debt, so it is vital that the money results in higher growth over the medium-term to ensure Rome’s debt sustainability.