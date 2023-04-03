This is a list of concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between April 3 and April 9, 2023. For more of what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

U of T/Contemporary Music Ensemble

Tuesday April 4 at 7:30 p.m. Walter Hall. $30 adult, $20 senior, $10 student

The student ensemble under Wallace Halladay offers works by four modern superstars: Arvo Pärt (Fratres), György Ligeti (Melodien), Thomas Adès (Living Toys Op. 9) and John Adams (Son of a Chamber Symphony). Info here.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra/Mahler 5/John Storgårds

Thursday April 6 at 8 p.m. (repeats Saturday April 8 at 8 p.m.). Roy Thomson Hall. $68+

John Storgårds, principal guest conductor of the NACO, leads the TSO in what is probably — post-Tár — Mahler’s best-known symphony. In the first half, Leila Josefowicz gives the Canadian premiere of the 2016 Violin Concerto of the Scottish composer Helen Grime. Also on the program: the North American premiere of the meditative Adagio Religioso by Storgårds’s fellow Finn, Joonas Kokkonen (1921-96). Info here.

Opera Atelier/The Resurrection

Thursday April 6 at 7:30 p.m. (repeats Saturday April 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday April 9 at 2:30 p.m.). Koerner Hall. $49+

Opera Atelier has chosen a fitting time of year to stage Handel’s 1708 oratorio La Resurrezione. David Fallis conducts Tafelmusik and a cast of reliable Atelier regulars. Marshall Pynkoski directs. Italian words with surtitles. Info here.

Handel/Brockes Passion

Friday April 7 at 7:30 p.m. Metropolitan United Church. $30 in person, $15 online (live & on demand)

Metropolitan United Church observes Good Friday with a presentation of Handel’s rarely-heard setting of a 1712 Passion text by the German poet Barthold Heinrich Brockes. Jonathan Oldengarm conducts soloists, chorus and a period orchestra. Info here.

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.