Article content Clear Measure to deliver consulting services to Octopus Deploy customers. AUSTIN, Texas, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clear Measure Inc, a US-based software-architecture company, launched new consulting services in partnership with Octopus Deploy, dedicated to Octopus Deploy customers. Through this partnership, Clear Measure will serve Octopus Deploy’s customers seeking to equip their teams with an understanding of deployment types and patterns for modern cloud environments, as well as implementing best practices to uplevel their production operation processes.

Article content This partnership brings together Clear Measure’s capabilities and experience of working with customers to maximize their software delivery through establishing quality, achieving stability, and increasing deployment speed, via the top industry deployment automation solutions offered by Octopus Deploy. Clear Measure offers a variety of Octopus Deploy’s implementation and training services to meet even the most complex customer needs. “Having had a long-standing relationship with Octopus Deploy, it is a privilege to make our partnership official,” said Jeffrey Palermo, Clear Measure’s founder and Chief Architect. “There is nothing that Octopus cannot deploy. If you are busy with other priorities or want to expedite your deployment automation journey, Clear Measure can come alongside your team to implement and streamline Octopus Deploy for your business.”