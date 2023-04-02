Article content

TORONTO, April 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toubani Resources, Inc (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) (“Toubani Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that Kevin Hart has been appointed as Company Secretary, effective immediately. Kevin is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years’ experience in statutory reporting, business administration and corporate compliance of public listed entities in the mining and exploration industry.

He is a Director of the corporate advisory firm Endeavour Corporate which specialises in providing company secretarial and accounting services to ASX listed entities. Kevin holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from The University of Western Australia and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.