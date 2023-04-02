Hayashi is visiting China and met with his counterpart Qin, marking the first visit to Beijing for a Japanese government foreign minister in over three years, as the two countries seek common ground amid rising regional tension.

TOKYO/BEIJING — Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he called on Beijing for the early release of a detained Japanese national during a meeting with Chinese diplomat Qin Gang held on Sunday.

“I made a protest against the recent detention of a Japanese person in Beijing, and made a strong point of our position on the matter, including the early release of this national,” Hayashi said to reporters after his meeting with Qin.

He added that Japan is seeking transparency over the legal process regarding detentions and has asked for China to secure a fair and safe business environment, but did not elaborate on China’s reaction.

The visit comes a week after a spokesperson of Astellas Pharma Inc said its employee was detained in China for unknown reasons. At least 16 Japanese nationals, not counting this case, have been detained in China on suspicion of engaging in spying activities since 2015, according to Kyodo News.

Hayashi also said he conveyed Japan’s grave concerns over the increase of China’s military activity, including its closeness with Russia and its maritime presence in the East China Sea.

“We both affirmed the importance of continuing to have a dialog on issues including national security,” Hayashi said, adding that he spoke to Qin about the “importance of ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan strait.”