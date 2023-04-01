A Raleigh mother said, “my 13-year-old just asked if she could lie in bed with me tonight for a while because she is scared about the school shootings and drills they have to practice.”

A teacher told me she and her colleagues are ready to put themselves in front of their students if a shooter comes.

Republicans in the North Carolina House passed a bill banning schools from teaching “concepts” that cause students “discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress” over race and gender.

What about “discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress” over being gunned down at school?

Don’t talk about that. Republicans allowed no debate when they repealed the state’s pistol-permit law.

Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R-Robeson) said Democrats should not bring up the Nashville school shootings “to score political points.”

Republicans who take millions of dollars from the NRA and wear AR-15 lapel pins certainly would never play politics with guns.

While the FBI says handguns are responsible for 90 percent of gun homicides in America, the AR-15 is the weapon of choice for school shooters. The assault rifle can efficiently mow down dozens of children and teachers in a few minutes.

The Washington Post is publishing an in-depth series (link below) on the AR-15 – how it came to be a potent political symbol and a huge marketing success, after the 1994 assault-weapon ban expired in 2004.

The Post says, “the U.S. firearms industry came to embrace the gun’s political and cultural significance as a marketing advantage as it grasped for new revenue…. Today, the industry estimates that at least 20 million AR-15s are stored and stashed across the country.”

One industry executive said, “We made it look cool. The same reason you buy a Corvette.”

Link to Post series: https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/interactive/2023/ar-15-america-gun-culture-politics/