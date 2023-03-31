Article content

STOKE-ON-TRENT, England (AP) — With just five weeks before King Charles III’s coronation, a British manufacturer of fine bone china is busy making “God Save The King” commemorative plates and mugs for the historic occasion.

Craftspeople at the Duchess China factory in the central England city of Stoke-on-Trent painted delicate gold edges on more teacups and saucers Thursday to make sure there are enough to meet the expected demand for royal souvenirs.