U.S. stock futures paused on Friday after two days of strong gains as traders awaited the latest data on inflation.

What’s happening

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00,

+0.17%

rose 15 points, or 0.1%, to 33059.

YM00, +0.17% rose 15 points, or 0.1%, to 33059. S&P 500 futures

ES00,

+0.18%

gained 4 points, or 0.1%, to 4084.

ES00, +0.18% gained 4 points, or 0.1%, to 4084. Nasdaq 100 futures

NQ00,

+0.09%

increased 4 points, or 0%, to 13086.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.43%

rose 141 points, or 0.43%, to 32859, the S&P 500

SPX,

+0.57%

increased 23 points, or 0.57%, to 4051, and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

+0.73%

gained 87 points, or 0.73%, to 12013.