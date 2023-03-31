A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and WW points.
With grocery prices soaring, many of us are having to adjust, scale back and/or get more creative with our meals. One of the absolute BEST ways to stay within a budget and maintain healthy eating habits is to MEAL PLAN. You can get more 5-day Budget Friendly Meal Plans by signing up for Relish+ (get a 14-day free trial here!)
Ultimate Skinnytaste Meal Planner
Get the Skinnytaste Ultimate Meal Planner! The 52 week spiral bound meal planner has weekly meal planning grids you can tear out and put on your fridge if you wish, a 12-week meal plan, 30 (15 new) recipes, and tear-out grocery lists. I love starting my week with gratitude, affirmations and intentions, so I included a space for that as well. I hope you will love this as much as I do!
A note about WW Points
All recipe points have been updated to reflect the new WW program, points will display under the recipe title. I will keep the ww button in the recipe card, click on that and it takes you to the Weight Watchers website where you can see the recipe builder used to determine those points and add it to your day (US only, you must be logged into your account). All cookbook recipes in the cookbook index are also updated!
About The Meal Plan
If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. Depending on your goals, you should aim for at least 1500 calories* per day. There’s no one size fits all, this will range by your goals, your age, weight, etc.
There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.
Meal Plan:
Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan.
MONDAY (4/3)
B: Tropical Chia Pudding Breakfast Bowl*
L: Orange and Arugula Salad with Red Onion and Gorgonzola with 4 ounces cooked chicken breast*
D: Greek Mac and Cheese with Spring Pea Soup with Fresh Herbs
Total Calories: 1,171**
TUESDAY (4/4)
B: Tropical Chia Pudding Breakfast Bowl
L: LEFTOVER Greek Mac and Cheese
D: Turkey Enchilada Stuffed Poblanos Rellenos with Fiesta Lime Rice
Total Calories: 1,032**
WEDNESDAY (4/5)
B: Tropical Mango Blueberry Lassi with 2 hard-boiled eggs
L: LEFTOVER Greek Mac and Cheese
D: Braised Brisket with Potatoes and Carrots with Kale and Brussels Sprouts Salad
Total Calories: 1,157**
THURSDAY (4/6)
B: High-Protein Enchilada Scrambled Eggs with ½ cup mixed berries
L: Rainbow Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing (½ recipe)
D: LEFTOVER Braised Brisket with Potatoes and Carrots with LEFTOVER Kale and Brussels Sprouts Salad
Total Calories: 1,164**
FRIDAY (4/7)
B: High-Protein Enchilada Scrambled Eggs with ½ cup mixed berries
L: Rainbow Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing
D: Baked Shrimp Hero with 2 cups arugula, 1 tablespoon shaved parmesan and 2 teaspoons light vinaigrette dressing
Total Calories: 1,184**
SATURDAY (4/8)
B: Banana Nut Pancakes with 1 tablespoon melted peanut butter and ½ cup sliced strawberries
L: Loaded “Nacho” Chicken Tostadas
D: DINNER OUT
Total Calories: 564**
SUNDAY (4/9)
B: Crustless Ham and Cheese Quiche
L: Classic Deviled Eggs and Asparagus and Feta Tartlet with Phyllo Crust
D: Apricot-Rum Glazed Spiral Ham with Cream of Asparagus Leek Soup with Creme Fraiche and Layered Potato Cups with Spring Herbs and Leeks
Total Calories: 860**
*Prep Chia Pudding and chicken for Monday on Sunday night.
**This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.
Shopping List
Produce
- 1 medium kiwi
- 1 small mango
- 1 small orange
- 3 medium lemons
- 3 medium limes
- 1 large ripe banana
- 1 (1-pound) container fresh strawberries
- 1 dry pint fresh blueberries
- 2 small (4-ounce) Hass avocados
- 2 medium heads garlic
- 1 small jalapeno
- 1 large yellow bell pepper
- 4 large fresh poblano peppers
- 2 ¼ pounds asparagus
- ¾ pound Brussels sprouts (or 4 ½ cups pre-shredded)
- 2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes
- 2 pounds (8 medium) red potatoes
- 2 Persian (mini) or 1 small regular cucumber
- 2 large bunches scallions
- 8 medium leeks
- 4 large carrots
- 1 small head broccoli florets
- ½ small head red cabbage (or 1 small bag pre-shredded)
- 1 medium bunch fresh cilantro
- 1 small bunch fresh Italian parsley
- 1 small bunch/container fresh mint
- 1 small bunch/container fresh tarragon or basil
- 1 small bunch/container fresh dill
- 1 small bunch/container fresh thyme
- 1 small bunch/container fresh chives
- 1 (4.5-ounce) bag/clamshell baby kale
- 1 (5-ounce) bag/clamshell baby spinach
- 1 (1-pound) bag/clamshell baby arugula
- 1 (1-pound) container grape or cherry tomatoes
- 2 medium PLUS 1 large vine-ripened tomatoes
- 1 medium red onion
- 1 small PLUS 4 large white onions
Meat, Poultry and Fish
- 1 pound jumbo shrimp
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast (or 11 ounces pre-cooked)
- ¾ pound 93% lean ground turkey
- 1 large (about 5 pounds) beef brisket
- 1 (9-ounce) ham steak (can use some of the spiral ham for Quiche, if desired)
- 1 (6 to 8-pound) hickory smoked spiral ham
Grains*
- 1 small package whole wheat or white whole wheat flour
- 1 small package unbleached all-purpose flour
- 1 small package cake meal (if celebrating Passover. Can sub 1 tablespoon flour in Brisket, if desired)
- 1 (12-ounce) loaf French bread
- 1 package corn tostada shells
- 1 package whole wheat seasoned breadcrumbs
- 1 package panko breadcrumbs
- 1 small package dry quinoa (or 2 cups pre-cooked)
- 1 small package dry long grain white rice (or 1 ½ cups pre-cooked)
- 1 package whole wheat elbow pasta (I like Delallo)
Condiments and Spices
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Canola oil
- Cooking spray
- Olive oil spray (or get a Misto oil mister)
- Kosher salt (I like Diamond Crystal)
- Pepper grinder (or fresh peppercorns)
- Balsamic vinegar
- Honey
- Pure maple syrup
- Cinnamon
- Vanilla extract
- Oregano
- Apple cider vinegar
- Dijon mustard
- Marjoram or thyme
- Coriander
- Cumin
- Nutmeg
- Paprika
- Bay leaves
- Adobo seasoning
- Mexican hot chili powder
- Light vinaigrette dressing (or make your own with ingredients in list)
- Light mayonnaise
Dairy & Misc. Refrigerated Items
- 1 18-pack large eggs
- 1 quart liquid egg whites
- 1 pint half and half
- 1 (8-ounce) bottle 2% milk
- 1 quart 1% milk
- 1 pint unsweetened almond milk
- 1 small container crème fraiche
- 1 small container garlic and herb cheese spread (such as Alouette or Boursin)
- 1 small box regular or unsalted butter
- 1 small block Swiss cheese
- 1 (8-ounce) bag shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 (8-ounce) bag shredded Colby-Jack blend (can sub ½ cup cheddar or reduced fat Mexican blend in Poblano Enchiladas, if desired)
- 1 (8-ounce) bag shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese blend
- 1 (8-ounce) bag shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 1 (8-ounce) package feta cheese
- 1 small package gorgonzola cheese (can sub 3 tablespoons feta in Orange and Arugula salad, if desired)
- 1 medium wedge fresh Parmesan cheese
- 1 (6-ounce) container nonfat plain yogurt
- 1 (6-ounce) container whole milk yogurt
- 1 (16-ounce) container nonfat plain Greek yogurt
Canned and Jarred
- 1 (32-ounce) carton vegetable broth
- 2 (32-ounce) cartons reduced sodium chicken broth
- 1 (32-ounce) carton beef broth
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans
- 1 small can/jar chipotle peppers in adobo
- 1 small can sliced black olives
- 1 small jar pitted Kalamata olives
- 1 (4-ounce) can or (4.5-ounce) tube tomato paste
- 1 (28-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 small jar marinara sauce (or ingredients to make your own)
- 1 small jar peanut butter
- 1 small jar apricot preserves
Frozen
- 1 medium bag peas
- 1 small bag corn kernels
- 1 small bag mango chunks
- 1 box phyllo dough
Misc. Dry Goods
- 1 small package chia seeds (if buying from bulk bin, you need ¼ cup)
- Monk fruit sweetener, Stevia or coconut sugar (for Chia Pudding. Can sub maple syrup or honey, if desired)
- 1 small package dried unsweetened shredded coconut (if buying from bulk bin, you need 2 tablespoons)
- 1 small package whole almonds
- 1 small package chopped pecans or walnuts (if buying from bulk bin, you need about ¾ cup)
- Baking powder
- 1 (1.7-ounce) bottle dark rum
*You can buy gluten free, if desired