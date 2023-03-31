This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and WW points.

I can’t believe Easter is already here, 2023 is flying by! Looking for a new brunch recipe this year? Try my Artichoke Pie, Bacon Spinach Breakfast Casserole or make a fancy bagel board! If you want something to make in the air fryer these Prosciutto wrapped figs are delicious. I wish everyone a Happy Easter and a Happy Passover!

With grocery prices soaring, many of us are having to adjust, scale back and/or get more creative with our meals. One of the absolute BEST ways to stay within a budget and maintain healthy eating habits is to MEAL PLAN. You can get more 5-day Budget Friendly Meal Plans by signing up for Relish+ (get a 14-day free trial here!)

Ultimate Skinnytaste Meal Planner Get the Skinnytaste Ultimate Meal Planner! The 52 week spiral bound meal planner has weekly meal planning grids you can tear out and put on your fridge if you wish, a 12-week meal plan, 30 (15 new) recipes, and tear-out grocery lists. I love starting my week with gratitude, affirmations and intentions, so I included a space for that as well. I hope you will love this as much as I do!

Buy the Skinnytaste meal planner here:

A note about WW Points All recipe points have been updated to reflect the new WW program, points will display under the recipe title. I will keep the ww button in the recipe card, click on that and it takes you to the Weight Watchers website where you can see the recipe builder used to determine those points and add it to your day (US only, you must be logged into your account). All cookbook recipes in the cookbook index are also updated!

About The Meal Plan

If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. Depending on your goals, you should aim for at least 1500 calories* per day. There’s no one size fits all, this will range by your goals, your age, weight, etc.

There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.

Lastly, if you’re on Facebook join my Skinnytaste Facebook Community where everyone’s sharing photos of recipes they are making, you can join here. I’m loving all the ideas everyone’s sharing! If you wish to get on the email list, you can subscribe here so you never miss a meal plan!

Meal Plan:

Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan.

MONDAY (4/3)

B: Tropical Chia Pudding Breakfast Bowl*

L: Orange and Arugula Salad with Red Onion and Gorgonzola with 4 ounces cooked chicken breast*

D: Greek Mac and Cheese with Spring Pea Soup with Fresh Herbs

Total Calories: 1,171**

TUESDAY (4/4)

B: Tropical Chia Pudding Breakfast Bowl

L: LEFTOVER Greek Mac and Cheese

D: Turkey Enchilada Stuffed Poblanos Rellenos with Fiesta Lime Rice

Total Calories: 1,032**

WEDNESDAY (4/5)

B: Tropical Mango Blueberry Lassi with 2 hard-boiled eggs

L: LEFTOVER Greek Mac and Cheese

D: Braised Brisket with Potatoes and Carrots with Kale and Brussels Sprouts Salad

Total Calories: 1,157**

THURSDAY (4/6)

B: High-Protein Enchilada Scrambled Eggs with ½ cup mixed berries

L: Rainbow Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing (½ recipe)

D: LEFTOVER Braised Brisket with Potatoes and Carrots with LEFTOVER Kale and Brussels Sprouts Salad

Total Calories: 1,164**

FRIDAY (4/7)

B: High-Protein Enchilada Scrambled Eggs with ½ cup mixed berries

L: Rainbow Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing

D: Baked Shrimp Hero with 2 cups arugula, 1 tablespoon shaved parmesan and 2 teaspoons light vinaigrette dressing

Total Calories: 1,184**

SATURDAY (4/8)

B: Banana Nut Pancakes with 1 tablespoon melted peanut butter and ½ cup sliced strawberries

L: Loaded “Nacho” Chicken Tostadas

D: DINNER OUT

Total Calories: 564**

SUNDAY (4/9)

B: Crustless Ham and Cheese Quiche

L: Classic Deviled Eggs and Asparagus and Feta Tartlet with Phyllo Crust

D: Apricot-Rum Glazed Spiral Ham with Cream of Asparagus Leek Soup with Creme Fraiche and Layered Potato Cups with Spring Herbs and Leeks

Total Calories: 860**

*Prep Chia Pudding and chicken for Monday on Sunday night.

**This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.

*Google doc