The federal government’s efforts to backstop the banking system, and deals found to put SVB Financial and Signature Bank in new ownership, seems to have stabilized the financial sector, and calmed markets.

Joseph Abate, an interest-rate strategist at Barclays, says the Federal Reserve’s establishment of the Bank Term Funding Program as well as the abundant cash raised from advances borrowed from Federal Home Loan Banks has allowed banks to accumulate large buffers to meet deposit outflows. “And while market psychology is still fragile, our sense is that deposit outflows from small to large banks will fade as depositors recognize they can access and transfer their balances without any hitches,” says Abate.