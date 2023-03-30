Article content LONDON — The pound held steady on Thursday, and was heading for its biggest monthly gain versus the dollar since November, as an apparent abatement in concern among investors over the banking sector drove flows away from the U.S. currency. Sterling has risen by nearly 3% against the dollar in March and is hovering around eight-week highs.

Article content Data this week showed UK grocery inflation hit a record high of 17.5% in March. Temporary shortages of certain food items, such as salad ingredients, helped drive the rise. But overall, at more than 10%, headline inflation in Britain is showing no signs of slowing down.

Article content Sterling was last up 0.4% against the dollar at $1.2361 and up 0.1% against the euro at 87.97 pence. The pound is heading for its largest monthly gain since a 5.2% rally in November. Against the euro, it has been a lot more measured, having barely moved month on month. “In a similar situation to the euro, the pound is being supported by central bank divergence. The Fed appears less certain about its next step even after the banking sector turmoil seems to have been contained,” City Index strategist Fiona Cincotta said. “Meanwhile, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has said that the central bank may need to hike rates again after UK inflation unexpectedly rose to 10.4% in February and food inflation rose to a record high in March,” she said.