Another messy week: Democrat prosecutors tormenting Trump and, in retaliation, Republicans in Congress dragging Hunter Biden out of the closet.

Trump went on a tear on Truth Social, threatening ‘death and destruction’ if Manhattan’s District Attorney indicts him – but, oddly, it looks like Democrats by prosecuting Trump may be helping him. Ron DeSantis led Trump in polls three months ago. Now Trump leads DeSantis. But, after winning three straight elections running against Trump, Democrats may like that too.

Ever since he walked into the Senate decades ago Joe Biden’s been making deals. But Washington dealmakers are clever. They make deals without stepping over legal lines. Hunter Biden getting paid by Chinese corporations and Russian oligarchs is going to smell. But Republicans probably won’t catch Joe Biden telling an oligarch, Pay Hunter $100,000 and I’ll get you what you want.

Ron DeSantis had a tough week too. Appealing to Trumpsters he blasted helping Ukraine then, about facing charged in the opposite direction, ripping Putin. Voters have been giving DeSantis what’s called the ‘first hard look.’ The future’s seldom clear but it looks like he may have failed the first test.

Pray politics gets better but it probably won’t happen next week. It’s going to take awhile.