U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood’s decision grants class-action status to past home sellers seeking more than $13 billion in damages and creates a separate class of current and future sellers who want a court injunction that bars subsequent violations of U.S. antitrust law.

A federal judge in Chicago on Wednesday ruled that home sellers accusing the National Association of Realtors and a group of real estate brokerages of conspiring to inflate commission rates can move forward as a class action.

The plaintiffs are seven home sellers. The judge’s order said membership in each class “can be expected to number in the thousands, at minimum.”

Designation as a class means the plaintiffs’ can pursue large-scale claims against the National Association of Realtors, RE/MAX LLC, Long & Foster Inc and other corporate defendants as opposed to filing individual claims for monetary damages.

The judge’s order was not a ruling on the merits of the allegations, which can still be contested at a later stage. The defendants have denied the conspiracy allegations.

In a statement, The National Association of Realtors said it was “disappointed” in the decision and defended industry listing practices.

The lawsuit challenges a requirement that sellers make “blanket unilateral offers of compensation” to buyers’ brokers when a home goes on sale via a multiple listing service. That system puts pressure on sellers to offer high commissions to attract buyers’ brokers, the sellers claimed.