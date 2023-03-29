Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; OTCQB: SLSSF) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has received exercises of common share purchase warrants (“warrants”) totaling C$30.2 million since the Company’s last quarterly results dated November 8, 2022.

Notably, the Company’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Richard Warke, and Equinox Gold Corp. (“Equinox”) have exercised a total of 23.1 million warrants at a price of C$1.20 for proceeds of C$27.7 million, representing the final tranche of warrants held by these parties. Following the exercise, Equinox sold its remaining 7.5 million common shares of Solaris through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange.