Article content (Bloomberg) — Natural gas retailers in India, the world’s fourth-biggest LNG buyer, need consolidation to bring economies of scale, according to a top official of a gas supplier.

Article content “There is a lot of global interest,” Hardip Singh Rai, chief executive officer of Think Gas, told Bloomberg Television in an interview. “When any upstream player looks at where do we go to really benefit from growth in the gas market, India is the place where everyone is looking,” Rai told Bloomberg’s Haslinda Amin and Yvonne Man Wednesday.

Article content The city gas distribution sector has been expanding at a fast pace. There have been some new initiatives, including the government’s priority to supply cheaper gas to households, fuel stations and industries in cities to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of raising the share of gas in India’s energy mix to 15% by 2030 from 6%. There are some four dozen players, against just half a dozen operators supplying diesel and gasoline to retail outlets.