Shares of Cal-Maine Foods climbed almost 4% late on Tuesday after the leading U.S. egg producer reported a surge in quarterly profit as it benefited from soaring prices amid the deadliest bird flu outbreak in U.S. history.

After the bell, the Jackson, Mississippi-based company – the only major publicly-traded egg producer – reported net sales of $997.5 million for its fiscal quarter ending in February, up 109% year over year.