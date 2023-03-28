The takeover of 100% of United Malt would make InVivo the world’s top malt producer and double the size of its malt business three years earlier than planned, InVivo Chief Executive Thierry Blandinieres told Reuters.

United Malt Group Ltd granted exclusive due diligence access to Malteries Soufflet, a branch of French agribusiness InVivo, after receiving a A$1.50 billion ($998 million) offer, the Australian commercial maltster said on Tuesday, sending its shares up 35%.

Earlier this year, it signed an agreement to take over Belgian malthouse Castle Malting, one of the oldest producers of the beer ingredient in the world, also specialized in the craft market.

“We would already have a share of 20% share of the malt market with a great growth potential ahead of us,” he said in an interview.

A deal would lead to a potential combined annual production capacity of 3.7 million tonnes of malt, InVivo said.

InVivo is also looking at external growth in malt in eastern Europe, India and Asia, Blandinieres said.

The A$5 per-share non-binding offer represents a 45.3% premium to the United Malt stock’s last close of A$3.44.

Shares in United Malt Trading was halted on Monday. They soared to A$4.64 in their biggest intraday percentage jump when they returned to trading. By 0853 GMT they stood at $4.50 per share.