The Royal Conservatory of Music has announced that comedic actor Eugene Levy, noted philanthropists James and Louise Temerty, and singer/actress/philanthropist Jackie Richardson will be named Honorary Fellows of The RCM. The occasion will be celebrated at The RCM’s annual gala, The Royal Occasion. The organization’s signature fundraising event takes place on May 12.

“The Honorary Fellow is The Royal Conservatory’s highest designation and is awarded to those who have had a profound impact on society through their contributions to the arts,” said Dr. Peter Simon, Michael and Sonja Koerner President & CEO, The Royal Conservatory.

Previous honourees include Oscar Peterson, k.d. lang, Ben Heppner, The Right Honourable Adrienne Clarkson, David Foster, Leon Fleisher, The Tragically Hip, Chantal Kreviazuk, Adrianne Pieczonka, and Lang Lang.

The Honorary Fellows

Eugene Levy

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, and a graduate of McMaster University, Levy has built a reputation for embodying unconventional characters through movies and TV, including SCTV, American Pie, and Schitt’s Creek, and his new gig hosting The Reluctant Traveler on Apple TV. Along the way, he’s won a slew of awards, including four Primetime Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2011, and was made Companion of the Order of Canada in 2022. Along with his appearances in over 60 movies and TV projects, he co-wrote four of his scripts. In a Royal Conservatory documentary, he talks about how learning music was a valuable stepping stone on the way to his current successes.

James and Louise Temerty

As a businessman, Ukrainian-born James Temerty is known for his focus on renewable energy and medical research, as well as his philanthropic endeavours. He and wife Louise established the Temerty Foundation in 1997, and through it, have made significant contributions to the fields of medical research and the arts, such as the Temerty Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto, created by a $250 million gift, and ongoing support of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Their support of the RCM includes gifts and scholarships, and have been recognized through naming the Temerty Theatre and The Temerty Orchestral Program at The Glenn Gould School.

Jackie Richardson

Jackie Richardson is a legend in the history of Canadian music, with a big voice that has sung jazz, blues, and gospel songs across the country and well beyond. She is also an award-winning film, television, and musical theatre actress, with nearly 100 acting credits. Richardson has made time in her performing career to act as a mentor for young talented musicians at the Regent Park School of Music, among others, and has volunteered for, and supported, a diverse range of charities and initiatives in Toronto.

Congratulations to the well deserved honourees.

