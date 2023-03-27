Article content U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Monday after a buyout deal for failed Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits and loans helped soothe some jitters around severe stress in the banking sector. First Citizens BancShares Inc said on Monday it will acquire parts of Silicon Valley Bank, the collapse of which earlier this month marked the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, unleashing fears about a liquidity crunch in the sector.

Article content At 5:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 102 points, or 0.31%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 13.5 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 21.5 points, or 0.17%.

Article content Shares of First Citizens advanced about 11% in light premarket trade, while First Republic Bank jumped nearly 27% after a report said U.S. authorities are considering more support for banks, which could give the embattled regional lender more time to shore up its balance sheet. Other regional banks Western Alliance Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp also climbed 5.4% and 9.2%, respectively. Shares of major U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Bank of America advanced between 0.8% and 1.4%. European bank shares also rebounded from declines last week when a sharp jump in Deutsche Bank’s credit default swaps, a type of insurance for bondholders, had exacerbated worries about the health of banks in the region.