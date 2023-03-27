It’s like watching horned demons – or two clans – having a spat: Showmen fighting Politicians.
The Master Showman, Trump, has a hot bed of followers. The Master Washington Politician, Biden, makes deals with Schumer, McConnell, McCarthy.
Meantime, we’ve got inflation, tottering banks, China and Russia allied against us.
Showmen strut, rant. Politicians connive. Neither can save us. But they’re all we’ve got.
Back in 1776 in the siege of Boston, short of guns, gunpowder, his army shrinking as soldiers headed home for winter, George Washington needed help. But help didn’t come.
Then an American privateer, just about the only ship we had, captured a British supply ship sailing to Boston packed with muskets, bullets. Washington got what he needed. Told a friend he saw it as a ‘divine intervention.’
Not quite 250 years later we need a divine intervention to rescue us from strutting Showmen and conniving Politicians.