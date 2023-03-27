

These Classic Deviled Egg are easy and delicious! They are excellent for holidays like Easter and summer backyard gatherings – you can double or triple the recipe if you’re serving a crowd.



Classic Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are perfect if you’re looking for an inexpensive, low-carb appetizer or snack, especially if you need something keto-friendly. This classic deviled egg recipe is one of my favorites, but if you want to try some with a twist, you may also like these Instant Pot Deviled Eggs, which are slightly different, Deviled Guacamole Eggs, and Deviled Tuna Eggs.

Deviled Egg Ingredients

Eggs: Hard boil four eggs.

Hard boil four eggs. Mayo: Use two tablespoons of light, regular, or whole30 approved mayonnaise.

Use two tablespoons of light, regular, or whole30 approved mayonnaise. Dijon: The Dijon mustard adds a little tang to the mixture.

The Dijon mustard adds a little tang to the mixture. Seasoning: Paprika, salt, pepper

Paprika, salt, pepper Herbs: Top with chopped fresh chives.

How to Make Deviled Egg

Boil the eggs on the stove or in the Instant Pot. Let the eggs cool and slice them in half lengthwise.

on the stove or in the Instant Pot. Let the eggs cool and slice them in half lengthwise. Egg Yolk Mixture: Remove the yolks and put them in a bowl, mash with a fork along with the mayo, mustard, salt, and pepper.

Remove the yolks and put them in a bowl, mash with a fork along with the mayo, mustard, salt, and pepper. Pipe the Yolks and Garnish: Mash the mixture until it has a creamy texture and transfer it to a plastic bag or piping bag. Snip the corner and pipe it into the egg whites. Place on a serving platter and top with chives, sprinkle with paprika.

How Do You Boil Eggs So They Peel Easy?

Fast results with the Instant Pot: I think the easiest way to peel eggs is to make them in the pressure cooker – they literally pop out of their shells. Check out my Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs recipe to find out how to do it.

I think the easiest way to peel eggs is to make them in the pressure cooker – they literally pop out of their shells. Check out my to find out how to do it. No Instant Pot? If you don’t have a pressure cooker, and prefer to make them in a saucepan, make sure your eggs aren’t too fresh. Eggs are easier to peel when they are at least 10 days old.

If you don’t have a pressure cooker, and prefer to make them in a saucepan, make sure your eggs aren’t too fresh. Eggs are easier to peel when they are at least 10 days old. When to Peel: For best results, once the eggs are cooked, transfer them to a medium bowl with ice and peel your eggs right after they are cool enough to handle. Fully chilled eggs will not peel well.

For best results, once the eggs are cooked, transfer them to a medium bowl with ice and peel your eggs right after they are cool enough to handle. Fully chilled eggs will not peel well. Make-Ahead Hard Boiled Eggs: You can peel your eggs ahead of time and store them in the refrigerator for up to seven days.

Variations and Tips

Mayo: Substitute Greek yogurt for mayonnaise.

Substitute Greek yogurt for mayonnaise. Pickles: For extra flavor, add your favorite sweet pickle relish, chopped dill pickles or pickle juice to the yolk filling.

For extra flavor, add your favorite sweet pickle relish, chopped dill pickles or pickle juice to the yolk filling. Vinegar: Stir in a little red wine vinegar for a bit of acidity.

Stir in a little red wine vinegar for a bit of acidity. Bacon: Top them with chopped bacon before eating.

Top them with chopped bacon before eating. Fresh Herbs: Swap chives for fresh dill, parsley or finely chopped scallions.

Swap chives for fresh dill, parsley or finely chopped scallions. Make it Spicy: Add horseradish, hot sauce, cayenne pepper or jalapeño.

Add horseradish, hot sauce, cayenne pepper or jalapeño. Spices: Sub chili powder for paprika.

Sub chili powder for paprika. How to Pipe Deviled Eggs: A star-tipped piping tip (affiliate link) will give you the prettiest eggs, but if you don’t have one, you can use a zip-locked bag with the end snipped off.

How Far In Advance Can You Make Deviled Eggs?

This easy deviled egg recipe is perfect for meal prep and making for parties since you can do some of the work in advance. You can boil the eggs up to two days early, and keep the whites and egg yolk filling separate. Wrap the egg white halves tightly with plastic wrap, and put the yolk mixture in a resealable plastic bag.

If you’re serving them at a party, do not leave them at room temperature for more than two hours, or you will need to throw them out. Leftover deviled eggs last up to four days refrigerated.

Classic Deviled Eggs #wprm-recipe-rating-1 .wprm-rating-star.wprm-rating-star-full svg * { fill: #f3cc41; }#wprm-recipe-rating-1 .wprm-rating-star.wprm-rating-star-33 svg * { fill: url(#wprm-recipe-rating-1-33); }#wprm-recipe-rating-1 .wprm-rating-star.wprm-rating-star-50 svg * { fill: url(#wprm-recipe-rating-1-50); }#wprm-recipe-rating-1 .wprm-rating-star.wprm-rating-star-66 svg * { fill: url(#wprm-recipe-rating-1-66); }linearGradient#wprm-recipe-rating-1-33 stop { stop-color: #f3cc41; }linearGradient#wprm-recipe-rating-1-50 stop { stop-color: #f3cc41; }linearGradient#wprm-recipe-rating-1-66 stop { stop-color: #f3cc41; } 5 from 3 votes These classic deviled eggs are a great appetizer to any brunch or party and are so simple and easy to make. Prep: 10 mins Cook: 15 mins Total: 25 mins Yield: 4 servings Serving Size: 2 halves Ingredients ul.wprm-advanced-list-7939 li:before {background-color: #424242;color: #ffffff;width: 22px;height: 22px;font-size: 12px;line-height: 12px;} Instructions Hard boil the eggs using this stove top hard boiled eggs recipe or this instant pot hard boiled eggs recipe

Peel and cut the eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and put them in a bowl.

Add mayonnaise, mustard, salt and pepper to the yolks and mash.

Transfer them to a plastic bag, snip the corner and pipe them into the egg whites.

Top with chopped chives and paprika. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Video Nutrition Serving: 2 halves , Calories: 96.8 kcal , Carbohydrates: 1 g , Protein: 6.3 g , Fat: 7.5 g , Saturated Fat: 2 g , Cholesterol: 187 mg , Sodium: 156.1 mg , Sugar: 0.3 g