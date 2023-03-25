Article content WASHINGTON — Shawn Fain narrowly won the race as United Auto Workers president, narrowly defeating the current union head Ray Curry in a shakeup for the Detroit-based union. Curry said in a statement Fain will be sworn in Sunday, a day ahead of the start of the union’s bargaining convention.

Article content Fain has vowed to take a tough line in contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers. On Saturday, Fain said in a statement the “election was not just a race between two candidates, it was a referendum on the direction of the UAW. For too long, the UAW has been controlled by leadership with a top-down, company union philosophy who have been unwilling to confront management, and as a result we’ve seen nothing but concessions, corruption, and plant closures.”