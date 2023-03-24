The year 2023 has already proven to be critical for South Korea’s position in the Indo-Pacific and broader global stage. The year also marks the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance as well as the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies at Brookings. Amid the unprecedented threat of North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and rising great power competition in the region, the alliance continues to strengthen and extends beyond traditional security issues to economic security and global cooperation. What is the current state and future direction of the U.S.-South Korea alliance? What is the significance of the upcoming Biden-Yoon summit and what opportunities and challenges lie ahead as the two leaders pursue a “global strategic comprehensive alliance?”

On April 14, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies will host a panel of former and current Brookings Korea Chair holders to discuss the U.S.-South Korea alliance and reflect on their work at Brookings in shaping policy discourse on Korea. The United States Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Philip Goldberg and the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the United States Taeyong Cho will offer brief remarks at the beginning of the event.

Questions will be taken from the audience at the end of each session.

