Article content (Bloomberg) — Higher than expected retail sales this morning indicates the consumer still has some extra flexibility in their wallets, despite rapidly rising prices. That ties up with Wetherspoon’s better than expected first half earnings, showing some of the pub chain’s supply difficulties are starting to ease. On both counts the prospect of an easing of inflation this year would be crucial for continued strong performance. Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

Article content In The City Ceres Power Holdings Plc: The fuel cell technology company is working towards a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, despite falling profits year on year. The firm has signed a number of partnerships with large companies like Shell, Linde Engineering and Bosch, and says it expects to continue to expand its workforce Smiths Group Plc: The engineering firm boosted its revenue expectations for the year after it reported growth across all divisions, geographic regions, and major customer end markets in the first half of the year. The company said there would be “moderate margin improvement” and the sales growth has been balanced between volume and price J D Wetherspoon Plc: The pub chain said supply and delivery issues have “largely disappeared,” although it noted “ferocious” inflationary pressures in the pub industry.

Article content It comes after the company reported first half sales that beat analyst expectations Standard Chartered Plc: The lender’s CEO said it is always interested in looking at things with decent returns and with a strategic thrust in a Bloomberg TV interview when asked if he will consider buying Credit Suisse Group AG’s assets if available. In Westminster The UK and European Union will sign off on their new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland today, despite ongoing opposition to the agreement from some unionists in the region. Brexit is forcing farmers to scour the globe for workers and it’s become a lucrative business for unscrupulous recruiters. Here’s a closer look at the murky business behind Britain’s rampant food price inflation.