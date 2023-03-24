This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and WW points.

As spring and warmer weather get closer every day, my salad cravings (and visions of farmers markets) begin. I love a good salad! In addition to the salads in this weeks meal plan, some of my other favorites are Salmon Caesar Salad, Chopped Feta Salad and my Chickpea Tuna Salad.

With grocery prices soaring, many of us are having to adjust, scale back and/or get more creative with our meals. One of the absolute BEST ways to stay within a budget and maintain healthy eating habits is to MEAL PLAN. You can get more 5-day Budget Friendly Meal Plans by signing up for Relish+ (get a 14-day free trial here!)

About The Meal Plan

If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. Depending on your goals, you should aim for at least 1500 calories* per day. There’s no one size fits all, this will range by your goals, your age, weight, etc.

There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.

Meal Plan:

Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan.

MONDAY (3/27)

B: High Protein Oat Waffles* with 2 tablespoons peanut butter and 1 small sliced banana

L: Buffalo Chicken Salad

D: Tofu Poke Bowl (recipe x 2)

Total Calories: 1,281**

TUESDAY (3/28)

B: High Protein Oat Waffles with 2 tablespoons peanut butter and 1 small sliced banana

L: Buffalo Chicken Salad

D: Turkey Chili Taco Soup with 2 tablespoons shredded cheddar, 1 tablespoon light sour cream and 1 ounce avocado

Total Calories: 1,104**

WEDNESDAY (3/29)

B: High Protein Oat Waffles with 2 tablespoons peanut butter and 1 small sliced banana

L: ⅓ recipe Creamy Shrimp and Celery Salad with ¾ cup cooked quinoa

D: LEFTOVER Turkey Chili Taco Soup with 2 tablespoons shredded cheddar, 1 tablespoon light sour cream and 1ounce avocado

Total Calories: 1,125**

THURSDAY (3/30)

B: Pineapple Chia with Cottage Cheese

L: ⅓ recipe Creamy Shrimp and Celery Salad with ¾ cup cooked quinoa

D: Chicken Piccata with Baby Pasta Shells with Asparagus and Marinara Sauce

Total Calories: 1,220**

FRIDAY (3/31)

B: Pineapple Chia with Cottage Cheese

L: ⅓ recipe Creamy Shrimp and Celery Salad with ¾ cup cooked quinoa

D: Broiled Tilapia Oreganato and Lemon Asparagus Couscous Salad with Tomatoes

Total Calories: 1,064**

SATURDAY (4/1)

B: Savory Steel Cut Oatmeal (recipe x 4)

L: Pepperoni Pizza Bites # with 8 baby carrots

D: DINNER OUT

Total Calories: 604**

SUNDAY (4/2)

B: Breakfast Pizza

L: Open-Faced Tuna Melt Sandwich (recipe x 2) and an apple

D: Sweet Potato Turkey Meatloaf with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Roasted Parmesan Green Beans

Total Calories: 1,081**

*Can make waffles Sunday night and freeze any left over, if desired.

**This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.

#Double dough recipe for breakfast Sunday.

*Google doc