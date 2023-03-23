Article content The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, dragged down by a strengthening pound, while financial stocks were among the top decliners ahead of what will likely be the Bank of England’s eleventh straight interest rate hike later in the day. The FTSE 100 fell 0.7%, after recording its highest closing level in more than a week on Wednesday.

The pound rose against the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by an expected 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, but indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases after a global banking rout.