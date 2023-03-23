Article content NEW YORK — Federal Reserve emergency lending to banks, which hit record levels last week, remained high in the latest week, amid continued large scale extensions of credit to the financial system, which now includes official foreign borrowing. The Fed reported that discount window borrowing, its main source of emergency credit to depository institutions, ticked down to $110.2 billion as of Wednesday, from the $152.9 billion reported last week. Last week’s level had surged from $4.6 billion on March 8, shredding the $112 billion record set during the fall of 2008, during the global financial crisis’s most perilous phase.

Advertisement 2 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account

Get exclusive access to the National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on

Enjoy insights and behind-the-scenes analysis from our award-winning journalists

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account

Get exclusive access to the National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on

Enjoy insights and behind-the-scenes analysis from our award-winning journalists

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword REGISTER TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments

Enjoy additional articles per month

Get email updates from your favourite authors

Article content

Financial Post Top Stories Sign up to receive the daily top stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking on the sign up button you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You may unsubscribe any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content However, as of Wednesday, banks boosted borrowing under the central bank’s newly launched Bank Term Funding Program to $53.7 billion. In its first outing last week the facility had drawn a smaller than expected $11.9 billion in lending. The facility allows eligible financial firms to borrow against a range of bonds without the penalties normal imposed on this type of credit. The Fed also reported that lending to foreign central banks via its repo facility went from nothing on March 15 to $60 billion on Wednesday. Several major central banks announced recently they would draw on Fed dollar liquidity as needed. Borrowing from the Fed caused the size of its overall balance sheet to move to $8.8 trillion from $8.7 trillion the prior week.

Article content

Advertisement 3 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Last week’s increase set back the Fed’s work since last summer to reduce the size of its stockpile of cash and bonds that topped out at just shy of $9 trillion during the summer, a development the Fed views as having no implications for monetary policy. Fed data also showed that the $142.8 billion in credit it had extended to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to deal with the failed California banks rose further and stood at $179.8 billion. BANKS SEEK FED CASH Emergency lending to banks has surged in the wake of the failure of two California banks, which has in turn spurred worries about broader stresses in the financial system in part tied to the aggressive pace of credit tightening by the Fed as it has sought to lower high levels of inflation.

Advertisement 4 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Fed pressed forward with rate rises on Wednesday and boosted short-term borrowing costs by a quarter percentage point. The Fed also signaled that it is nearly done with rate increases and acknowledged that tighter financial conditions created by the banking sector woes and market reaction will likely weigh on the economy. Speaking after the Fed meeting, Federal Reserve leader Jerome Powell said current bank troubles are not a replay of events in 2008. “Our banking system is sound and resilient with strong capital and liquidity” and “all depositors’ savings in the banking system are safe,” he said at a central bank press conference. Powell justified the fast-moving response of the central bank by saying “history has shown that isolated banking problems, if left unaddressed, can undermine confidence in healthy banks and threaten the ability of the banking system as a whole.”

Advertisement 5 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content As Powell expressed confidence in the financial system, money market funds have seen strong inflows. Analysts at investment bank Barclays have added a note of caution, however, and said in a note Wednesday “we suspect these more recent flows are rate- rather than fear-driven.” Data from the New York Fed also gave further insight into money market flows. The bank’s reserve repo facility, which allows banks to park cash at the central bank at a return that generally beats what they could earn in the private sector, has seen already massive usage further accelerate over recent days. Inflows have moved toward the $2.554 trillion record set on Jan. 3 and hit $2.233 billion on Thursday after several days of rising usage. (Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Daniel Wallis)