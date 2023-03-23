

You’ve had Chicken Parmesan, but have you ever tried a Shrimp Parmesan Hero? So good, made with baked breaded shrimp marinara and mozzarella.

Shrimp Parmesan Hero

Shrimp parmesan heroes were always one of my favorites to order as a kid in my local pizzeria. Ordering this from my favorite Italian restaurant meant it would be deep fried shrimp and covered in massive amounts of cheese. This lightened version uses my Healthy Breaded Shrimp and I also like to scoop out some of the bread to keep this within my macros, it’s delish!

Shrimp Parmesan heroes are a great choice for a quick and easy weeknight meal! They are also great as a party or game-day snack. They’re also a great way to get your seafood fix in a fun and delicious way. Next time you’re in the mood for a flavorful, satisfying sandwich, give them a try!

How To Make Shrimp Parmesan Heroes

To make shrimp Parmesan heroes, you’ll need a few key ingredients, including fresh shrimp, marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese, and a crusty loaf of Italian bread or French baguette. To start, you’ll need to bread and bake the shrimp in the oven until they’re golden and cooked through. Start with this Baked Breaded Shrimp recipe. Next, you’ll assemble the sandwiches by placing the shrimp and marinara sauce on the bread. Topped with mozzarella cheese over the top, and then place the sandwich under the broiler for a few minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Once the cheese is melted, remove the sandwich from the broiler and serve hot. The combination of the tender shrimp, marinara sauce, and hot and melted mozzarella cheese is absolutely irresistible, and the crispy bread provides the perfect texture to round out the dish.

What to serve with Shrimp Parmesan

Keep it simple with a small side salad or a bowl of light soup like my zucchini soup or cauliflower soup.

Helpful tip!

For the bread, I scoop some of the bread from the center to make longer sandwiches for less calories (I weigh and calculate after it’s scooped out).

Shrimp Parmesan Hero, Lightened Up 5 from 5 votes This Shrimp Parmigiana Hero is lightened up by baking the shrimp instead of frying. I also like to scoop out some of the bread, it's delish! Prep: 5 mins Cook: 25 mins Total: 30 mins Yield: 4 servings Serving Size: 1 sandwich Ingredients For the shrimp: For the sandwich: Instructions Start with the breaded shrimp (see recipe for directions).

Preheat oven to 425F or set your broiler to low. Scoop out the inside of the bread to make a longer hero, making sure after its scooped each piece is 3 oz.

When shrimp is cooked, divide shrimp equally between 4 pieces of bread.

Top each sandwich with marinara and shredded mozzarella cheese.

Place sandwiches on a sheet pan and heat in the oven or broiler until the cheese melts; 2 – 3 minutes, careful not to burn if using the broiler. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Nutrition Serving: 1 sandwich , Calories: 433 kcal , Carbohydrates: 57.5 g , Protein: 29.6 g , Fat: 8 g , Sodium: 559 mg , Fiber: 2.5 g