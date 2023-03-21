

These tasty, protein-packed hash brown egg white nests are a great way to start your day off right, and an easy make-ahead breakfast!

Hash Brown Egg White Nests

Packed with protein and full of flavor, these Hash Brown Egg White Nests are a delicious and convenient breakfast or brunch option. I love adding ham, veggies, and cheese, but you can customize them with your favorite vegetables and herbs. They are made in individual portions, making them easy to reheat in the air fryer, oven or microwave. These nests are perfect for busy mornings because they can be made in advance.

What are Hash Brown Egg White Nests?

When I first started blogging, my friend Mary shared this recipe with me back in 2011. Since then, I’ve been making them regularly as an easy breakfast dish. They are egg white bites with a hash brown crust baked in a muffin tin.

How To Make

To create the nest, you simply mix together shredded potatoes (or frozen hash browns) and bake them. Once they are golden brown, fill the nest with a mixture of beaten egg whites and other ingredients like vegetables, cheese, and herbs. You can customize the nests with a variety of different ingredients to suit your tastes and preferences.

Helpful Tip Be sure to generously spray the tin and use a non-stick muffin pan to avoid sticking. This recipe can easily be doubled.

Make Ahead and Reheat

You can double the recipe to make ahead for meal prep. Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. To reheat you can follow these steps:

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Place the nests on a baking sheet and place them in the oven. Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until the nests are heated through and the eggs are hot. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the nests cool for a few minutes before serving.

Alternatively, you can also reheat them in the air fryer or microwave. To do so, air fryer 350F 5 minutes or until heated through. For the microwave, place on a microwave-safe plate and heat on high for 1-2 minutes, or until heated through.

Hash Brown Egg White Nests 5 from 6 votes These tasty, protein-packed hash brown egg white nests are a great way to start your day off right, and an easy make-ahead breakfast! Prep: 10 mins Cook: 35 mins Total: 45 mins Yield: 3 servings Serving Size: 2 muffins Ingredients For the Hash brown Mix: Egg Mixture: Instructions Preheat oven to 375F°. Lightly spray a nonstick 6-muffin tin with oil spray.

Combine potatoes, 1/2 cup onion, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Fill each muffin tin with 1/4 cup of potatoes and press along the side of the tin so that it forms a nest.

Bake 35 minutes or until golden brown and edges are crispy.

While nests are baking, combine the egg whites with remaining ingredients in a medium bowl.

Remove nests from the oven when golden brown.

Remove nests from the oven when golden brown.

Fill each cup with about 3 tbsp of egg mixture. Return to the oven and bake an additional 17-20 minutes or until eggs are fully cooked. Notes Makes 6. You can double this to make 12. Nutrition Serving: 2 muffins , Calories: 134 kcal , Carbohydrates: 15 g , Protein: 13 g , Fat: 2 g , Fiber: 2 g , Sugar: 0.5 g