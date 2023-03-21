Article content

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final March 2023 cash distributions for iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF. Unitholders of record on March 23, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on March 31, 2023.