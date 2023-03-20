Article content

U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea’s Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Baxter had total debt of $16.6 billion as of the end of December.