The framework is seen as crucial to easing fiscal concerns after Lula obtained congressional approval for a multi-billion-real package that bypasses the constitutional spending cap to increase social spending and fulfill campaign promises.

BRASILIA — Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva plans to unveil a long-awaited new fiscal framework before he travels to China at the end of the week but wants the proposal discussed privately with congressional leaders first, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday.

Top members of his own Workers Party are pushing to ensure that the new fiscal rule does not hinder public investment, even though its format is not yet known.

Haddad said that meetings will take place through Tuesday under Lula’s guidance so that the new fiscal rules are debated with the heads of the Senate and the lower House as well as other political leaders.

After meeting some of them on Monday, Haddad told journalists he is “confident that we are in the final phase” but said the government is still deciding whether to announce the new fiscal framework along with a new proposal to regulate public-private partnerships.

Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin said during an event in Rio de Janeiro on Monday that Lula has not yet given his final word on the framework, which he said would combine factors such as the debt trajectory, a budget surplus, and spending control, without providing further details.