Article content London stocks fell 1% on Monday, as banks stretched declines after Swiss lender UBS’s weekend deal to rescue rival Credit Suisse failed to stem fears of a global banking meltdown. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1%, hitting its lowest in more than four months.

Article content Banks slumped 3.2%, extending declines from last week, when they posted their worst weekly performance in more than a year. HSBC and Standard Chartered were among the top losers, shedding 3.2% and 4.3%, respectively. UBS on Sunday agreeing to buy Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion and actions taken by top central banks to bolster the flow of cash around the world failed to lift investor sentiment.