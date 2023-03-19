Liverpool is considered the UK’s capital of culture thanks to its rich history, the important birth of the Beatles, and its two world-famous football clubs. There are lots of things to do in and around the city and enjoying a pint is certainly one of them (speaking from experience!).

Find out about some of the best pubs in Liverpool below:

With so many fun pubs to be found in Liverpool, it’s no surprise that it’s an excellent destination for a night out. From the famous Cavern pub and club where the Beatles started out to trendy tap rooms, rustic inns, and places to watch the footy, there’s something for everyone in this trendy and friendly city.

Whenever I’m in town I always hit up some of the excellent bars and pubs dotted around the city. As someone who appreciates live music, I love that I never have to look far to find some to enjoy whilst sipping on a pint.

In this Liverpool pub guide, I’ll let you in on the best spots around town for real ale, live music, good food, and best atmosphere.

Best Pubs in Liverpool

Quick Look: Best Pubs in Liverpool

After drinking my way around Liverpool on countless occasions over the years, I’ve compiled this list of my favorite pubs in the city based on the atmosphere, quality of the food and drinks, service, location, my personal opinion, and customer reviews (so that it’s not just based solely on my opinion).

1. The Philarmonic: Top Pub in Liverpool Overall

The stylish Philarmonic is one of Liverpool’s most famous pubs not only due to its excellent beers, service, and central location but for its quirky design, including a rather garish gent’s toilets.

Known locally as “the Phil“, the pub dates back to 1900 and is named for its proximity to the concert hall opposite. This is definitely one of the best pubs in Liverpool and I like to pop in for a pint and a bite to eat whenever I’m close by (the grilled sea bass is amazing, and the Sunday roasts are pretty decent too).

This is a great all-around pub and dining room; perfect for a laid-back lunch or dinner. The Philarmonic also plays a selection of sports throughout the year from the Six Nations rugby to championship football, so if you’re after a sports fix while imbibing, the Phil has you covered.

The pub is located just a short walk from Ropewalks, the Baltic Triangle, and the city center.

The Philarmonic Information

Address: 36 Hope Street, Liverpool, L1 9BX

Phone: +44 (0)151 707 2837

Operating Hours: 11 am-11 pm, Mon-Thu, 11 am-12 am, Fri-Sat, 11 am-10:30 pm, Sun

Must-Try Items: Grilled sea bass, Sunday roast, homemade pies

Average Cost: £3-£6 per pint, £7 per cocktail, £10-£20 per main

Website: www.nicholsonspubs.co.uk

2. BrewDog Liverpool

BrewDog is one of my favorite beers, (their Punk IPA in particular), so hitting the BrewDog taproom in trendy Ropewalks is a must for me whenever I’m in town. With an excellent selection of guest ales and craft beers on tap and pub classics such as burgers, wings, and salads to satisfy any hunger cravings, this is the perfect place for a fun evening with friends.

From Monday to Wednesday between 12 pm and 3 pm they offer two-for-one on their juicy burgers which is a great lunchtime option and an opportunity to save a few quid too. Choose from beef, pork and brie, buffalo chicken, or vegan burgers, and be sure to book online in advance to take advantage of the deal.

BrewDog also serves a fantastic bottomless brunch until 4 pm every Saturday and Sunday which includes unlimited Punk IPA or Prosecco with a brunch meal for just £30 (though I warn you it can be dangerous…).

BrewDog Liverpool Information

Address: Manolis Yard, 8 Colquitt Street, Liverpool, L1 4DE

Phone: +44 (0)151 707 6559

Operating Hours: 12 pm-11 pm, Mon-Thu, 12 pm-12 am, Fri-Sat, 10 am-11 pm, Su

Must-Try Items: Punk IPA, Hazy Jane IPA, burgers

Average Cost: £5-£6 per pint, £8 per cocktail, £12.50-£14.95 per burgers

Website: www.brewdog.com

3. The Cavern Pub

The Cavern Pub is located opposite the famous Cavern Club, (where bands like the Beatles started out), and is one of the best pubs in Liverpool.

It features live music every night, rock memorabilia on the walls, and is the place to come if you want to see some of the best up-and-coming acts in the city before they make it big. The great thing about the Cavern Pub is that it’s free to enter; leaving you more money to spend on drinks!

The atmosphere here is always excellent no matter what day of the week and no trip to Liverpool is complete without stopping by to catch one of the bands performing.

Cavern Pub Information

Address: 10 Matthew Street, Liverpool, L2 6RE

Phone: +44 (0)151 236 4041

Operating Hours: 12 pm-12 am, Mon-Thu, 12 pm-2 am, Fri-Sun

Average Cost: £3-£5 per pint, £8 per cocktail

Website: www.cavernclub.com

4. Peter Kavanagh’s

Named after its somewhat eccentric former owner (he was a painter, inventor, and even a city councilor), Peter Kavanagh’s is one of the most famous pubs in Liverpool thanks to its quirky interior. The inside walls are adorned with interesting trinkets, paintings, and photographs making it one of the more homely and rustic pubs in the city to check out.

There’s live music some nights, a pub quiz, and an excellent selection of ales on tap earning it a place on CAMRAs historic pubs list (CAMRA is the British Campaign for Real Ale). The pub is located in the south of the city a short walk from Ropewalks and Baltic Triangle.

Peter Kavanagh’s Information

Address: 2-6 Egerton Street, Liverpool, L8 7LY

Phone: +44 (0)151 709 3443

Operating Hours: 12 pm-12 am, Sun-Fri, 12 pm-12:30 am, Sat

Average Cost: £3-£5 per pint, £6 per cocktail

5. The Baltic Fleet

This historic Liverpool pub is housed in a gorgeous two-story listed building across the road from the famous Albert Docks (which is one of the best places to stay in Liverpool). It’s a proper traditional pub with a nautical theme and some excellent real ales on tap and a hearty menu.

There’s a log burner inside for cold, winter evenings and a sun terrace overlooking the docks for pleasant summer afternoons. The Baltic Fleet also offers a mean range of gin cocktails that are well worth trying out.

This is one of the most famous Liverpool pubs and is a firm favorite after a walk around the docks.

The Baltic Fleet Information

Address: 33A Wapping, Liverpool, L1 8DQ

Phone: +44 (0)151 709 3116

Operating Hours: 12 pm-11:30 pm, Sun-Thu, 12 pm-12:30 am, Sat-Sun

Must-Try Items: Top Rope Black Order IPA, Live and Let Lime, Lime Lager, Man-Ghoooul Cider

Average Cost: £4-£6 per pint, £8 per cocktail

Website: balticfleet.co.uk

6. The North Western

It would be rude to have a list of the best Liverpool pubs and not include at least one Wetherspoons (‘Spoons as it’s widely known). This chain is famed around the UK for its ultra-cheap drinks, filling pub grub, and no-frills venues. The North Western is located in the city center just by Lime Street Station.

I make sure to visit a Wetherspoons in every new town I head to in the UK as it’s always a safe bet for a hearty meal and a cheap pint, and the North Western doesn’t disappoint in either regard. This is one of the best pubs in Liverpool city center and is perfect for meeting friends before a night on the town.

The average price of a pint here is £1.79 which you won’t find anywhere else, and large meals can be had for under a tenner (£10). If you’re looking to have a good night out without breaking the bank, then be sure to hit up the North Western.

The North Western Information

Address: 7 Lime Street, Liverpool, L1 1RJ

Phone: +44 (0)151 709 6825

Operating Hours: 7 am-12 am, Mon-Sun

Must-Try Items: Punk IPA, all-day breakfast, curry club

Average Cost: £0.99-£4 per pint, £5 per cocktail, £6-£12 per meal

Website: www.jdwetherspoon.com

7. The Egremenot Ferry

If you’re looking for pubs in Liverpool with beer gardens, then jump on the Mersey Ferry across the river to the Egremont Ferry (aka the Ferry) for stunning views across the Mersey Estuary and Liverpool skyline. With a great selection of cask ales, an extensive food menu, and outdoor seating, this is a great place for a pint.

The pub has been serving holidaymakers and locals alike visiting Egremont beach for over 100 years. There’s live music some nights but it’s the outstanding views that keep visitors, myself included, coming back time and again, (and the food is consistently good too).

The Ferry is something of a gastropub specializing in home-cooked and locally sourced produce from pub classics to worldwide cuisines and a good selection for vegans and vegetarians.

Think fish and chips, scampi, Thai curries, fajitas, and more. One thing’s for sure, whatever your appetite, there’s something to please your tastebuds here.

The Egremont Ferry Information

Address: 48 Tobin Street, Wallasey, CH44 8DF

Phone: +44 (0)151 637 1674

Operating Hours: 12 pm-11 pm, Mon-Sun

Must-Try Items: Cod and chips, steak and ale pie, Cantonese fillet steak

Average Cost: £4-£6 per pint, £8 per cocktail, £10-£20 per main

Website: theferrypub.co.uk

8. The Shipping Forecast

I used to fall asleep listening to the Shipping Forecast on the BBC World Service and it always brings back comforting memories, so it’s no surprise that a pub of the same name is one of my favorites for a few drinks and a spot of food. This homely pub is located in Ropewalks and is a short walk from all the major sights.

The Shipping Forecast has a great range of beers, wines, and cocktails to suit any occasion and a huge range of food to choose from such as gourmet burgers and pizzas, tapas, grills, sandwiches, paninis, and plenty more. Prices are very reasonable for such a great location and mains range from £8 to £15.

You can hear live music on the weekends and the pub shows the latest games from the Six Nations to the Premiere League and other top sporting events; making it one of the best pubs in Liverpool to watch football in convivial surroundings.

The Shiping Forecast Information

Address: 15 Slater Street, Liverpool, L1 4BW

Phone: +44 (0)151 709 6901

Operating Hours: 12 pm-11:30 pm, Mon-Thu, 12 pm-2:30 am, Fri-Sat, 12 pm-11 pm, Sun

Must-Try Items: Gammon steak, katsu chicken stack, American hot pizza

Average Cost: £4-£6 per pint, £7 per cocktail, $8-£15 per main

Website: theshippingforecastliverpool.com

9. The Caledonia

The Caledonia is a real traditional pub at the heart of the local community. The menu is 100% vegan, there’s a library and book exchange in place, and live music every night of the week. This is one of the best pubs in Liverpool if you’re looking to get a flavor for that famous scouse hospitality.

The Cali, as it’s affectionately known, is the place to go for grassroots music from jazz to Latin folk and rock’n’roll to bluegrass and many other unique styles.

(Vegan) food is served from Thursday to Sunday between 12 pm and 9 pm and it’s one of the best real ale pubs in Liverpool for sure – don’t just take my word for it.

The Caledonia Information

Address: 22 Caledonia Street, Liverpool, L7 7DX

Phone: +44 (0)151 306 2496

Operating Hours: 12 pm-12 am, Sun-Thu, 12 pm-1 am, Fri-Sat

Must-Try Items: Korean bbq, katsu burger, CVK classic

Average Cost: £3-£5 per pint, £7 per cocktail, £9-£13 per main

Website: thecaledonialiverpool.com

10. The Albert

The Albert is located on Lark Lane, one of Liverpool’s boutique streets that’s home to lots of independent shops and eateries. It’s a traditional Victorian pub located inside a gorgeous listed building with a wooden bar and a nice outdoor terrace for summer’s days.

The pub hosts live entertainment nights, music, karaoke, pub quizzes, and more so it’s a great place if you’re looking for some fun entertainment. The Albert has a decent selection of house cocktails and there’s an extensive food menu serving up a selection of pies and pizzas.

The Albert Information

Address: 66-68 Lark Lane, Liverpool, L17 8UU

Phone: +44 (0)151 726 9119

Operating Hours: 12 pm-11 pm, Sun-Thu, 12 pm-12 am, Fri-Sat

Must-Try Items: American IPA, Gordon’s premium pink, moo and blue pie,

Average Cost: £3-£5 per pint, £10 per cocktail, £10-£12 per main

11. Ye Hole in Ye Wall

Ye Hole in Ye Wall is thought to be the oldest pub in Liverpool and dates back to 1726 when during the height of the city’s time, it served as an important maritime base. It was the last bar in Liverpool that only allowed men to enter up until 1976 when women were finally allowed to enjoy a pint with their menfolk.

The pub is housed in a charming whitewashed building with black beams and is a traditional homely pub with live music on weekends and a great selection of real ales, wines, and cocktails.

Be sure to try one of the traditional pies or homemade baguettes which are perfect for lunch.

Ye Hole in Ye Wall Information

Address: 4 Hackins Hey, Liverpool, L2 2AW

Phone: +44 (0)151 227 3809

Operating Hours: 12 pm-11 pm, Mon-Sat, 12 pm-10:30 pm, Sun

Must-Try Items: cask ales, pies, baguettes

Average Cost: £3-£5 per pint, £7 per cocktail, £6 per appetizer

12. The Ship and Mitre

This former coach house was turned into a pub in 1935 and is listed as a CAMRA pub of excellence, so if you’re looking for an authentic public house and top real ales in the heart of Liverpool, this is the place to go. The kitchen is run by the talented One Pan Band who serve up “pub classics with stylish elegance”.

This is the place to come for a proper had-pulled pint the way it should be done. The Ship and Mitre host real ale festivals throughout the year and even started its own Flagship Brewery in 2021, so you know you’ll be getting the real deal. As a lover of real ales, this is one of the top spots in Liverpool for a pint and one I recommend adding to your list of must-visits.

The Ship and Mitre Information

Address: 133 Dale Street, Liverpool, L2 2JH

Phone: +44 (0)151 236 0859

Operating Hours: 11 am-11 pm, Sun-Thu, 11 am-12 pm, Fri-Sat

Must-Try Items: Cask ales, fish and chips, burgers

Average Cost: £3-£5 per pint, £7 per cocktail, £8-£12 per appetizer

Website: theshipandmitre.com

13. The Globe

This charming 19th Century pub is located in the heart of the city and is one of the nicest pubs in Liverpool for a relaxed evening in beautiful surroundings. Inside this cozy pub, you’ll find original wood paneling, stained glass windows, and old newspaper cuttings adorning the walls.

This is a great little pub within walking distance of all the major Liverpool attractions and areas like Ropewalks, Baltic Triangle, and Albert Docks.

If you’re looking for a traditional Liverpool boozer, then this is the place to go.

The Globe Information

Address: 17 Cases Street, Liverpool, L1 1HW

Phone: +44 (0)151 707 0067

Operating Hours: 11 am-11 pm, Mon-Sat, 12 pm-10:30 pm, Sun

Must-Try Items: cask ales and cocktails

Average Cost: £3-£4 per pint, £7 per cocktail

14. The Pilgrim

You’ll be forgiven for thinking you’ve ended up in Dublin’s Temple Bar when arriving at the white and green Pilgrim pub on the aptly named Pilgrim Street.

This lovely little pub is popular with students and locals, (so you know the prices will be cheap), and is the perfect place to experience some genuine Liverpudlian hospitality.

The Pilgrim Information

Address: 34 Pilgrim Street, Liverpool, L1 9HB

Phone: +44 (0)151 709 2302

Operating Hours: 1 pm-11 pm, Mon-Sat, 1 pm-10:30 pm, Sun

Average Cost: £3-£4 per pint, £8 per cocktail

15. Peppercat Sports

Sports bars aren’t as much of a thing in the UK as they are in the States but more and more are popping up to cater to an ever-growing market. Peppercat Sports on Bold Street in the city center is one of the best pubs in Liverpool to watch football and other sporting events on the many HD televisions throughout the bar.

This is a great place to come for a bite to eat and a few drinks and always has a lively atmosphere (though even more so on match days).

With a menu of pub classics, light bites, and snacks to keep your belly full while you root for your team (it better be Liverpool), this is an excellent place to come for the latest sports action.

Peppercat Sports Information

Address: 108 Bold Street, Liverpool, L1 4HY

Operating Hours: 12 pm-12 am, Mon-Sun

Must-Try Items: Korean hot dog, Peppercats chicken burger, lo pan fries

Average Cost: £4-£6 per pint, £8 per cocktail, £6-£12 per main

Website: peppercatsports.co.uk

Liverpool Pubs: FAQs

Here are answers to popular questions about the best pubs in Liverpool:

What are the best pubs in Liverpool? The best pubs in Liverpool include the Cavern Pub and Caledonia for music, The Baltic Fleet and Kavanagh’s for rustic charm, and the Philarmonic for location, beers, and service. Do you tip in Liverpool? You don’t tip for drinks in Liverpool (or anywhere in the UK for that matter) but a tip of 10-15% for a good meal and service is standard. What neighborhood has the best pubs in Liverpool? The city center, Ropewalks, Baltic Triangle, and Albert Dock have some of the best pubs in Liverpool. This is where you can find great venues such as The Albert, BrewDog, The Philarmonic, The Baltic Fleet, and others. How much is an average pint in Liverpool? Liverpool is one of the cheapest places in the UK for a beer with an average cost of just £3 per pint. You’ll find the cheapest drinks in the many Wetherspoon pubs in the city (like the North Western) with pints from as little as £0.99. What is the most famous pub in Liverpool? The Philarmonic is arguably the most famous pub in Liverpool thanks to its beautiful interior dating back over 100 years. What is the oldest pub in Liverpool? The oldest pub in Liverpool is thought to be Ye Hole in Ye Wall which dates back to 1726. It was also the last pub in the city to allow women to enter as late as 1976. What is the main bar street in Liverpool? There isn’t a specific bar street in Liverpool as pubs and bars are found on most streets. Ropewalks and the Baltic Triangle are two neighborhoods with lots of great bars.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool is an absolute gem of a place for a night out with so many wonderful pubs across the city. Whether you fancy a taproom experience with craft beers or a homely pub with a roaring fire, lively city center establishments, or live music, you won’t be disappointed with Liverpool’s great selection.

I always look forward to hitting the Liverpool pubs and bars and hope you’ll enjoy these great venues as much as I do. Be sure to pop into the historic Baltic fleet, quirky Kavanagh’s, and The Cavern Pub to really get a feel for this friendly city and drink in the history as well as the ales.

