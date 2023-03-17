Article content Goldman Sachs and two other banks expect the European Central Bank to deliver a smaller quarter-point hike in May as it grapples with stress in the banking sector and high core inflation. Goldman earlier expected the ECB to deliver a 50 bps hike in May. The Wall Street bank’s terminal rate forecast now stands at 3.5%, down from 3.75% previously.

Article content The change in forecast follows the ECB’s decision to press ahead with a 50 bps hike , taking the deposit facility rate to 3%, despite calls from some rate-setters for a smaller raise amid uncertainty in the banking sector.