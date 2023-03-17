Big banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley threw a $30 billion lifeline to First Republic Bank on Thursday, calming some nerves and helping Wall Street’s main indexes notch gains, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq rallying over 2%.

U.S. stock index futures struggled for direction on Friday as investors remained wary about a potential banking crisis despite a lifeline to troubled regional lender First Republic Bank from the country’s largest banks.

Shares of First Republic Bank, however, fell 3.8% in premarket trading as the bank suspended its dividend payout.

Article content

Peer PacWest Bancorp fell 3.0% while Western Alliance advanced 1.1%.

“First Republic stock is reversing gains premarket … suggesting the package does not go far enough to alleviate the risks,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

“Plus, it announced plans to suspend its dividend, with the reduced investor payout also weighing on shares.”

The news of the rescue came on the heels of a 50-basis-point rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB), which remained laser-focussed on taming inflation amid the broader banking crisis even after troubles emerged at Credit Suisse.

Concerns about a global banking crisis have dominated market sentiment this week after the collapse of SVB Financial and Signature Bank.