A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and WW points.

Spring finally arrives this week! I love this season of rebirth and renewal and I’m ready to see green grass and blooms! I want to thank everyone for their kind words and excitement on my new book- Skinnytaste Simple: Easy, Healthy recipes with 7 Ingredients or Fewer, which you can pre-order here on Amazon or wherever books are sold.

With grocery prices soaring, many of us are having to adjust, scale back and/or get more creative with our meals. One of the absolute BEST ways to stay within a budget and maintain healthy eating habits is to MEAL PLAN. You can get more 5-day Budget Friendly Meal Plans by signing up for Relish+ (get a 14-day free trial here!)

About The Meal Plan

If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. Depending on your goals, you should aim for at least 1500 calories* per day. There’s no one size fits all, this will range by your goals, your age, weight, etc.

There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.

Meal Plan:

Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan.

MONDAY (3/20)

B: Huevos Pericos (½ recipe) with whole grain toast

L: 1 cup Classic Chicken Salad in ½ a whole wheat pita with 8 baby carrots

D: Instant Pot Baked Ziti with 2 cups baby arugula, 1 tablespoon shaved parmesan and 2 teaspoons light balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Total Calories: 1,214*

TUESDAY (3/21)

B: Huevos Pericos (½ recipe) with whole grain toast

L: 1 cup Classic Chicken Salad in ½ a whole wheat pita with 8 baby carrots

D: Pork Carnitas with 2 corn tortillas, 1 ounce avocado and Pico de Gallo Salsa (recipe x 2)

Total Calories: 1,065*

WEDNESDAY (3/22)

B: Berry Cottage Cheese Breakfast Bowl

L: 1 cup Classic Chicken Salad in ½ a whole wheat pita with 8 baby carrots

D: Pork Carnitas with 2 corn tortillas, 1 ounce avocado and Pico de Gallo Salsa

Total Calories: 955*

THURSDAY (3/23)

B: Berry Cottage Cheese Breakfast Bowl

L: Chicken Club Lettuce Wrap Sandwich and a pear

D: Turkey Shepherd’s Pie Stuffed Sweet Potato

Total Calories: 999*

FRIDAY (3/24)

B: Protein PB & J Smoothie Bowl

L: Chicken Club Lettuce Wrap Sandwich and a pear

D: 2 Baked Salmon Cakes with Zesty Avocado Cilantro Buttermilk Dressing with Roasted Asparagus and ¾ cup brown rice

Total Calories: 1,048*

SATURDAY (3/25)

B: Peanut Butter Oatmeal Protein Cookies (recipe x 2) with ½ cup cottage cheese

L: LEFTOVER Baked Salmon Cakes with Zesty Avocado Cilantro Buttermilk over 2 cups mixed greens

D: DINNER OUT

Total Calories: 633*

SUNDAY (3/26)

B: Peanut Butter Oatmeal Protein Cookies with ½ cup cottage cheese

L: Air Fryer Egg Salad in ½ a whole wheat pita and an orange

D: Creamy Sausage and Potato Soup

Total Calories: 1,160*

*This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.

