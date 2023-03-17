A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and WW points.
Spring finally arrives this week! I love this season of rebirth and renewal and I’m ready to see green grass and blooms! I want to thank everyone for their kind words and excitement on my new book- Skinnytaste Simple: Easy, Healthy recipes with 7 Ingredients or Fewer, which you can pre-order here on Amazon or wherever books are sold.
With grocery prices soaring, many of us are having to adjust, scale back and/or get more creative with our meals. One of the absolute BEST ways to stay within a budget and maintain healthy eating habits is to MEAL PLAN. You can get more 5-day Budget Friendly Meal Plans by signing up for Relish+ (get a 14-day free trial here!)
Ultimate Skinnytaste Meal Planner
Get the Skinnytaste Ultimate Meal Planner! The 52 week spiral bound meal planner has weekly meal planning grids you can tear out and put on your fridge if you wish, a 12-week meal plan, 30 (15 new) recipes, and tear-out grocery lists. I love starting my week with gratitude, affirmations and intentions, so I included a space for that as well. I hope you will love this as much as I do!
Buy the Skinnytaste meal planner here:
A note about WW Points
All recipe points have been updated to reflect the new WW program, points will display under the recipe title. I will keep the ww button in the recipe card, click on that and it takes you to the Weight Watchers website where you can see the recipe builder used to determine those points and add it to your day (US only, you must be logged into your account). All cookbook recipes in the cookbook index are also updated!
About The Meal Plan
If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. Depending on your goals, you should aim for at least 1500 calories* per day. There’s no one size fits all, this will range by your goals, your age, weight, etc.
There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.
Lastly, if you’re on Facebook join my Skinnytaste Facebook Community where everyone’s sharing photos of recipes they are making, you can join here. I’m loving all the ideas everyone’s sharing! If you wish to get on the email list, you can subscribe here so you never miss a meal plan!
Meal Plan:
Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan.
MONDAY (3/20)
B: Huevos Pericos (½ recipe) with whole grain toast
L: 1 cup Classic Chicken Salad in ½ a whole wheat pita with 8 baby carrots
D: Instant Pot Baked Ziti with 2 cups baby arugula, 1 tablespoon shaved parmesan and 2 teaspoons light balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Total Calories: 1,214*
TUESDAY (3/21)
B: Huevos Pericos (½ recipe) with whole grain toast
L: 1 cup Classic Chicken Salad in ½ a whole wheat pita with 8 baby carrots
D: Pork Carnitas with 2 corn tortillas, 1 ounce avocado and Pico de Gallo Salsa (recipe x 2)
Total Calories: 1,065*
WEDNESDAY (3/22)
B: Berry Cottage Cheese Breakfast Bowl
L: 1 cup Classic Chicken Salad in ½ a whole wheat pita with 8 baby carrots
D: Pork Carnitas with 2 corn tortillas, 1 ounce avocado and Pico de Gallo Salsa
Total Calories: 955*
THURSDAY (3/23)
B: Berry Cottage Cheese Breakfast Bowl
L: Chicken Club Lettuce Wrap Sandwich and a pear
D: Turkey Shepherd’s Pie Stuffed Sweet Potato
Total Calories: 999*
FRIDAY (3/24)
B: Protein PB & J Smoothie Bowl
L: Chicken Club Lettuce Wrap Sandwich and a pear
D: 2 Baked Salmon Cakes with Zesty Avocado Cilantro Buttermilk Dressing with Roasted Asparagus and ¾ cup brown rice
Total Calories: 1,048*
SATURDAY (3/25)
B: Peanut Butter Oatmeal Protein Cookies (recipe x 2) with ½ cup cottage cheese
L: LEFTOVER Baked Salmon Cakes with Zesty Avocado Cilantro Buttermilk over 2 cups mixed greens
D: DINNER OUT
Total Calories: 633*
SUNDAY (3/26)
B: Peanut Butter Oatmeal Protein Cookies with ½ cup cottage cheese
L: Air Fryer Egg Salad in ½ a whole wheat pita and an orange
D: Creamy Sausage and Potato Soup
Total Calories: 1,160*
*This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.
Shopping List
Produce
- 2 medium pears
- 4 medium oranges
- 7 medium limes
- 2 (6-ounce) containers fresh berries (your choice)
- 4 medium ripe bananas
- 2 small (5-ounce) PLUS 1 medium (6-ounce) Hass avocados
- 2 small heads garlic
- 3 small jalapenos
- 1 medium red bell pepper
- 1 small yellow bell pepper
- 4 small sweet potatoes (about 7-ounces each)
- 1 ½ pounds yellow potatoes
- 1 pound asparagus
- 1 medium bunch celery
- 1 small bag baby carrots
- 4 ounces mushrooms
- 1 medium bunch scallions
- 1 large bunch fresh cilantro
- 1 small bunch fresh Italian parsley
- 1 small bunch/container fresh thyme
- 1 (1-pound) bag/clamshell fresh baby spinach
- 1 (1-pound) bag/clamshell fresh baby arugula
- 1 (5-ounce) bag/clamshell fresh mixed greens
- 1 small head Iceberg lettuce
- 10 medium vine-ripened tomatoes
- 1 medium red onion
- 1 small white onion
- 2 small yellow onions
Meat, Poultry and Fish
- 1 rotisserie chicken
- 6 ounces sliced deli chicken or turkey breast
- 1 package center-cut bacon
- 1 pound 93% lean ground turkey
- 4 mild Italian turkey or chicken sausage links
- 2 ½ pounds boneless pork shoulder blade roast
- ½ pound wild Alaskan salmon
Grains*
- 1 package whole wheat pitas
- 1 small loaf thin-sliced whole grain bread (I like Dave’s Killer Bread)
- 1 large package (6-inch) corn tortillas
- 1 package whole wheat ziti or cavatappi (I love Dellalo)
- 1 small package unbleached all-purpose flour
- 1 package seasoned breadcrumbs
- 1 small package old fashioned oats
- 1 small bag dry brown rice (or 3 cups pre-cooked)
Condiments and Spices
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Canola oil
- Cooking spray
- Olive oil spray (or get a Misto oil mister)
- Kosher salt (I like Diamond Crystal)
- Pepper grinder (or fresh peppercorns)
- Adobo seasoning salt
- Dijon mustard
- Regular or light mayonnaise
- Light balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Sazon
- Oregano
- Cumin
- Bay leaves
- Honey or maple syrup (optional, for Berry Cottage Cheese Bowls)
- Worcestershire sauce
- Hot sauce
- Old bay seasoning
- Cinnamon
- Vanilla extract
- Paprika
- Italian seasoning
Dairy & Misc. Refrigerated Items
- 2 dozen large eggs
- 1 (16-ounce) PLUS 1 (32-ounce) containers low fat cottage cheese (I love Good Culture)
- 1 small tub part-skim ricotta cheese
- 1 small wedge fresh Pecorino Romano cheese (can sub ¼ cup Parmesan in Baked Ziti, if desired)
- 1 small wedge fresh Parmesan cheese
- 1 (8-ounce) bag shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 1 (8-ounce) container almond or oat milk (or milk of your choice)
- 1 (6-ounce) container nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 pint low fat buttermilk
Canned and Jarred
- 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can beef broth
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can reduced sodium chicken broth
- 1 (32-ounce) carton low sodium chicken broth
- 1 jar marinara sauce
- 1 (4-ounce) can or (4.5-ounce) tube tomato paste
- 1 small can/jar chipotle peppers in adobo
- 1 small jar capers
- 1 small jar peanut butter
Frozen
- 1 small bag peas and carrots
- 1 small bag blueberries
- 1 small bag strawberries
Misc. Dry Goods
- 1 small package slivered almonds (if buying from bulk bin, you need ¼ cup)
- 1 small package chia seeds (optional, for Smoothie Bowl)
- 1 package sugar free chocolate chips (such as Lily’s)
- 1 small container vanilla protein powder (I like Orgain)
Non-Food Items
- Parchment paper
*You can buy gluten free, if desired