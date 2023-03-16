Article content NAPERVILLE — Money managers sold a record amount of Chicago-traded corn at the end of February, and they continued a relatively heavier selling pace through the first days of March. However, they pushed their bullish soybean meal bets to a new record and bought a respectable amount of beans, though investors’ pessimism toward CBOT wheat increased even further.

Article content The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday afternoon published its Commitments of Traders (CoT) report for the week ended March 7. The data has been on delayed release for over a month, but it will be up to date on Friday if CFTC makes its regularly scheduled publication.

Article content In the week ended March 7, moves in most-active CBOT futures were as follows: corn +0.6%, soybeans +2.5%, wheat -1.1%, soymeal +4.4%, soyoil -2.3%. Despite the stabilization of corn prices following the prior week’s sell-off, investors continued selling. Money managers in the week ended March 7 reduced their net long in CBOT corn futures and options to 21,058 contracts from 68,635 a week earlier, against expectations that they largely held their position steady. About 70% of that move was an increase in gross corn shorts versus 45% a week earlier, when money managers’ net selling in corn futures and options hit a record 147,293 contracts. The fund corn long as of March 7 was the smallest since September 2020. Money managers through March 7 increased their net long in CBOT soybean futures and options to 157,330 contracts from 129,610 a week earlier, and new longs were the more prominent factor. They also reduced their net long in CBOT soybean oil to 20,526 futures and options contracts from 28,093 in the prior week.