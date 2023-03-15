Wall Street notched strong gains in the previous session after a highly-anticipated inflation report showed a slowdown in February consumer prices growth, spurring hopes of a smaller rate hike at the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week.

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday as investors remained cautious amid lingering concerns of a banking crisis while they awaited more economic data for cues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

After the recent collapse of SVB Financial and Signature Bank, assurances and emergency measures by U.S. authorities allayed worries about the health of other banks to some extent.

Regional banks extended gains to premarket trading on Wednesday after a strong rebound in the previous session.

First Republic Bank jumped nearly 13%, with peers Western Alliance Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp up 8.3% and 6.5%, respectively.

Big U.S. banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Bank of America Corp edged lower between 0.2% and 0.8%.

“But many banks are still trading significantly below the level they were at the start of the month, indicating that nervousness is still hanging around,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown, pointing to a recent downgrade of the banking sector by Moody’s Investors Service.

“The worry is that smaller banks sitting on large unrealised losses in their bond portfolios might not have sufficient capital buffers if there is a fast withdrawal of deposits.”