The Banff Centre, together with the National Arts Centre (NAC) in Ottawa, has announced the details of the 2023 Opera in the 21st Century multidisciplinary program. The first module begins with two weeks in Ottawa in June, followed by three weeks of programming at the Banff Centre in July.

The collaborative program for emerging opera professionals is performance based, and looks to expand the boundaries of conventional performance, along with design and production. It’s designed to jump start the transition from emerging to the next stage of their careers.

Artistic Director Joel Ivany leads an international faculty of seasoned professionals from a range of disciplines.

“To be able to collaborate with an institution like the National Arts Centre is a dream. The quality, passion and vision of that organization align perfectly with the training and contemporary vision that Opera in the 21st Century at Banff Centre has developed over the past several years. The opera program this year will be one of the highlights of my tenure!” says Joel Ivany in a statement.

Seven singers, one stage director, and one repetiteur can attend both modules;

They’ll work with artists in their areas of specialty, from design to composition and production.

Module one will see the participants prepare roles for a production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni with the National Arts Centre Orchestra, working with the principal artists on the program.

Module two will see the group remount a semi-staged production at Banff Centre, along with working on a musical read-through of Adoration, a new opera by Mary Kouyoumdjian and Royce Vavrek in collaboration with Beth Morrison Projects. The story is based on the film by Atom Egoyan, and the work will include a workshop phase as well as presentation of the read-through.

During the module two period in July, an established composer/librettist duo will participate in a residency, working with Banff Centre faculty as well as the other participants on a brand new work.

“At Canada’s National Arts Centre, professional development for the next generation of creative artists is at the core of what we do,” says Nelson McDougall, Managing Director of Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra. “Mozart’s Don Giovanni in theatrical concert production here at the NAC and in Banff will provide an exciting and meaningful experience for many young emerging arts professionals. We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Banff Centre’s “Opera in the 21st Century” program for this project.”

Interested emerging opera professionals can submit applications up till March 22, 2023. Details here.

