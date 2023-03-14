Article content CAIRO — Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Energy Intelligence in an interview on Tuesday the OPEC+ alliance will stick until the end of the year to production cuts agreed in October. “There are those who continue to think we would adjust the agreement … I say they need to wait until Friday Dec 29 2023 to demonstrate to them our commitment to the current agreement.” Prince Abdulaziz also said the U.S. Senate’s proposed NOPEC bill was a different concept from price caps that have been imposed by Western countries on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine, yet they had similar potential impacts on the oil market.

Article content Last week, U.S. senators from both political parties reintroduced the so-called No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels, or NOPEC, bill. If passed it would change U.S. antitrust law to revoke the sovereign immunity that has protected members of the OPEC+ alliance and their national oil companies from lawsuits over price collusion. There have been several attempts to pass the NOPEC bill over more than two decades. “The NOPEC bill does not recognize the importance of holding spare capacity and the consequences of not holding spare capacity on market stability,” he said. The NOPEC bill would undermine investments in oil capacity and cause global supply to fall, he said and any price caps would have a similar effect.