Gold raced towards the key $1,900 level on Monday as investors sought cover from the uncertainty triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, emboldened by bets that the Federal Reserve may now have to tone down its rate hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,885.37 per ounce, as of 0904 GMT. Earlier in the session, prices hit their highest since early Feb at $1,893.96. U.S. gold futures gained 1.2% to $1,889.50.