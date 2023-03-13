Article content U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as authorities stepped in to restore investor confidence after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), with some investors betting on a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq led the gains as U.S. Treasury yields dipped to one-month lows, but were off session highs.

Article content After a dramatic sequence of events leading to U.S. regulators shutting down SVB Financial, Wall Street’s main indexes fell over 1% on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite taking the biggest hit.

Article content The benchmark S&P 500 tumbled 4.6% last week to mark its biggest weekly percentage decline since September, erasing nearly all of its year-to-date gains. Following a tense weekend of board meetings and emergency funding plans, banking regulators said Sunday that depositors at Silicon Valley Bank would have access to their funds Monday. Money market bets have also changed dramatically, with participants now betting an 80.4% chance of a 25 basis points rate hike in March instead of a 50 bps increase, with the rest expecting a status quo. “It looks like the 50 basis point move is very likely to be off the cards altogether given the negative economic impact and the effect on sentiment from the SVB fallout,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive investor.