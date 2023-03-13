Article content
The collapse of two big U.S.
regional banks has forced the U.S. bond markets into a near
Article content
180-degree turn from pricing in a more aggressive Federal
Reserve and is eroding expectations the greenback could resume a
new rally to fresh 20-year highs.
Emergency measures by the Fed and the U.S. government on
Sunday to guarantee bank deposits have failed to reassure
markets after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank
collapsed.
Since Thursday, the tumble in short-term U.S. Treasury
Advertisement 2
Story continues below
Article content
yields, which were at 15-year highs, was the steepest since
October 1987, and pulled the dollar down from three-month highs.
Two-year yields fell as low as 3.939% on Monday,
down more than a percentage point from a 15-year high of 5.084%
reached last week, while 10-year yields dipped to
3.418%, from more than 4% last week.
The moves come as investors rush for safe havens and adjust
for a less aggressive Fed in the wake of the bank failures. The
dollar dipped 0.60% against a basket of currencies on Monday
.
“The market is basically saying that the Fed is done here,”
said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New
York. “It wouldn’t surprise me if the market now will just try
to continuously fade the Fed and won’t believe any kind of realm
Article content
Advertisement 3
Story continues below
Article content
of hawkishness that emerges, and it’s not clear whether or not
the Fed will continue to be hawkish.”
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell surprised markets last week when
he said that the U.S. central bank might reaccelerate the pace
of rate hikes as it battles still-high inflation and benefits
from a still strong employment picture. That sent Treasury
yields sharply higher and boosted the dollar index.
But that prospect now appears off the table.
Fed funds futures traders now see the Fed as most likely to
leave rates unchanged when it meets on March 21-22, or raise
rates by 25 basis points, a dramatic change from last week after
Powell’s comments before congressional committees, when a 50
basis points rate increase was viewed as the most likely
Advertisement 4
Story continues below
Article content
outcome.
Some banks, including Goldman Sachs and NatWest Markets,
have also said they no longer expect the Fed to raise rates this
month.
Traders are also pricing for the Fed to cut rates this year,
with the fed funds rate expected to fall to 3.80% in December,
from 4.57% now. As of last week, traders had largely given up on
the prospect of rate cuts this year.
“There are potentially heightened recession risks,” on the
back of the financial stability issues, said Jonathan Cohn, head
of rates trading strategy at Credit Suisse in New York.
While the market may retrace some of Monday’s sharp moves,
“there are these kind of prevailing questions around the future
provision of credit, of bank lending, that have to be answered
Advertisement 5
Story continues below
Article content
before markets are going to price as aggressive of a hiking
cycle as they previously were,” Cohn said.
Fed officials are in a blackout period before the March
meeting, which leaves a dearth of guidance on the extent to
which the financial stability risks may alter their view on
further tightening.
Even if they repeat their commitment to bringing down
inflation, investors may be unlikely to embrace the message to
the extent they did only last week.
“If the market’s assumption as recently as a week ago was
the Fed can and will continue to hike no matter what, that’s no
longer, I think, the view, (and) it’s going to be very difficult
for the market to come back to that view,” said Brian
Daingerfield, head of F10 FX strategy at NatWest Markets in
Stamford, Connecticut.
“From a dollar perspective, that’s very important because
the resetting of Fed expectations ever higher was a big part of
the dollar rally we had seen before these moves,” he added.
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Alden Bentley and
Jonathan Oatis)
Comments
Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.
Join the Conversation