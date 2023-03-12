Liverpool is one of the best cities in England for culture, food, history, and so much more. From the Beatles to its famous football clubs and plenty of top attractions, this northern city on the River Mersey is a must-visit. But where to stay in Liverpool? In this guide, you’ll find out the best areas to stay in the city.

I’ve been visiting Liverpool for years and love spending time browsing the shops, eating in some of the excellent cafes, pubs, and bistros, and exploring everything this city of culture has to offer. Read on to discover some of the best Liverpool neighborhoods for that perfect city getaway.

Whether you’re looking for the best places to stay for nightlife, history, food, or culture this list of the best areas to stay in Liverpool has you covered. I’ve included the likes of the hip Baltic Triangle and Ropewalks areas to the charming Victorian Allerton and the historic Albert Docks, so you can be sure that there’s somewhere for everyone.

Best Places to Stay in Liverpool

Quick Look: Best Areas to Stay in Liverpool

City Centre: Best Place To Stay in Liverpool for Your First Time

The city center is the best area to stay in Liverpool for first-time visitors, as you have everything right on your doorstep. From shopping at Liverpool One to choosing from a huge selection of restaurants and nightlife options, this is the perfect base for exploring all this wonderful city has to offer.

The center has plenty of pedestrian-friendly streets filled with interesting shops and eateries as well as some of the top museums in the city.

This is one of my favorite places to stay in Liverpool made even better by the fact that other interesting areas such as Albert Docks, Ropewalks, and the Baltic Triangle are all within walking distance.

Best Places to Stay in the City Centre

Below, you’ll find some of the best places to stay in Liverpool center with all the top sights, attractions, and eateries within walking distance:

1. Hilton Liverpool City Center: The four-star Hilton is one of the best places to stay in Liverpool for first-time visitors as everything is within such easy reach. The modern, stylish rooms come with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city or Albert Docks.

2. Aloft Liverpool: Aloft is situated in the heart of the city and has an onsite bar, restaurant, and fitness center. Rooms come with a walk-in shower, complimentary toiletries, a flat-screen TV, and free WiFi throughout.

3. The Dolby Hotel: If you’re looking for where to stay in Liverpool with parking in the city center, then The Dolby Hotel is the perfect place as it includes free city center parking (which is worth its weight in gold). The modern rooms come with an en-suite shower, a flat-screen TV, and more comforts.

5 Top Things To Do in the City Centre

There’s so much to do in the city center which is one of many reasons it’s one of the best places to stay in Liverpool. From shopping, eating, and drinking at Liverpool One shopping complex to catching a show at the Cavern Club or taking a sightseeing tour, this is where it’s all happening.

1. Liverpool One: This massive shopping and entertainment complex is packed with boutique shops, restaurants, a cinema, rooftop bars, and even hotels. With a selection of names to suit all tastes and budgets, if you’re looking for some serious retail therapy, this is the place for you.

2. The Cavern Club: Arguably one of Liverpool’s most famous music venues, the Cavern Club is where acts like the Beatles first started out and is the place to go for live music in the city. I love heading here to pop in for a drink, a bite to eat, and to enjoy the live bands that play all day, every day.

3. Liverpool City and Beatles Tour: One of the best ways to get to grips with Liverpool’s fascinating history is to take the Hop On, Hop Off City and Beatles Tour. See the childhood homes of John Lennon and Paul McCarney, stop at Strawberry Fields for a selfie, and see the historic waterfront on this fab tour (pun intended).

4. The Bluecoat: This arts center and creative space is housed in a gorgeous 300-year-old Queen Anne-style building and is the oldest building in the city center. The Bluecoat is home to galleries and hosts various exhibitions and theater performances throughout the year. I recommend checking the website to see what’s on during your stay.

5. Liverpool Beatles Museum: The city of Liverpool will forever be synonymous with the “Fab Four” of John, Paul, George, and Ringo aka The Beatles. The city is home to quite a few different museums and experiences dedicated to its most famous sons, and the Liverpool Beatles Museum is one of the best.

Where to Eat and Drink in the City Centre

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat and drink in the center, you’ll be pleased to know that the possibilities are almost endless. Whether you’re looking for a rustic pub, fine dining, or anything in between, you sure won’t go hungry (or thirsty).

1. Wildwood: The last time I had a meal in Liverpool, it was at Wildwood, just behind Central Station. I forget now what I ordered (it was a year ago), but I do remember being impressed with the food, service, and decor, as well as the convenient location. Prices are reasonable, and the menu is a mixture of British and European cuisines.

2. The Welkin: The Wetherspoons chain of pubs is something of a British institution famed for its huge venues, cheap drinks, and simple pub grub. One of the first things I do in any new town or city in England is to hunt out the local Wetherspoons, and The Welkin doesn’t disappoint.

3. The GPO Food Market and Bar: This giant food emporium is home to 11 different kitchens serving up various cuisines from around the world and is a must for foodies. I’ve often visited the GPO Food Market and Bar to sample local craft beers and gin cocktails. Open daily from 12 pm to 9 pm and until 10 pm Friday and Saturday.

Ropewalks: Best Area in Liverpool for Nightlife

If you’re looking for where to stay in Liverpool for nightlife, then look no further than the trendy Ropewalks area just east of the city center. The name is derived from the many ropemakers that were based here when Liverpool was one of the busiest ports in the world.

During the day, the area around pedestrian Bond Street is popular with shoppers as it’s home to a wide array of independent shops, cafes, and restaurants. The place really comes alive at night with lots of bars, pubs, and clubs tucked into this modern and vibrant quarter. You’ll also find one of the largest Chinatowns in Europe here.

Some top nightspots here include Sound for live music and DJs. For craft beer, I love to head to Brew Dog which is one of my favorite spots (their Punk IPA is my go-to beer). If you’re after a cocktail, the folks at Be At One will mix the perfect drink for you, and if you want to dance ’til dawn, then be sure to hit up Heebie Jeebies.

Best Places to Stay in Ropewalks

Ropewalks is the best place to stay in Liverpool for nightlife and is also centrally located within walking distance of the city center and Albert Docks. Below are three of the top accommodation options in this neighborhood:

1. The Resident Liverpool: Set in the heart of Ropewalks, the Resident is one of the best Liverpool hotels near to nightlife. This four-star accommodation is reasonably priced considering the prime location and is within walking distance from some of the best pubs and clubs in the city.

2. Duke Street Boutique Hotel: This stylish boutique hotel located on Duke Street is in the heart of Ropewalks and offers easy access to all the amenities, sights, and nightlife in this vibrant part of the city. Rooms come with free WiFi, an ensuite bathroom, and air conditioning.

3. Posh Pads Apart Hotel: This sleek aparthotel is located in an 18th-century building with grand marble floors and granite walls. Choose from one or two-bed apartments with separate living areas. This is one of the best places to stay in Liverpool for groups.

5 Top Things To Do in Ropewalks

Ropewalks is one of the more upmarket areas of Liverpool but with a Bohemian vibe. The area is packed with awesome things to do day and night. Below are five of the top Ropewalks attractions:

1. Liverpool Cathedral: Just behind Ropewalks you’ll find Liverpool’s impressive cathedral, which is well worth a visit. It’s not one of the oldest cathedrals in England as it was built relatively recently in 1904, (completed in 1978), but it does boast some of the world’s highest gothic arches, and there’s a viewing platform offering majestic views of the city.

2. Chinatown: After living in China for six years, I often feel homesick for the place, so I love exploring Chinatowns around the UK, and the one in Liverpool definitely doesn’t disappoint. There are lots of great places to eat here, with my favorite being the North Garden on Duke Street (see below for more info).

3. Quirky Quarter: The Quirky Quarter is an immersive museum with lots of fun exhibits and optical illusions to explore, and is a great place to take some interesting photos. Tickets cost £14.50 for adults and £9.00 for children.

4. St Luke’s Bombed Out Church: During the Blitz in May 1941 St Luke’s Church was partially destroyed by a German bomb and lay derelict for over 60 years. It has now been transformed into an art space, hosting events, performances, and other activities. I’ve visited St Luke’s Bombed Out Church a few times, and it’s always well worth a look.

5. FACT Liverpool: FACT is Liverpool’s hub for art, film, and new media. There are two galleries, three cinemas, a media events space, a canteen, and a bar. This is a great place to come to catch the latest blockbuster, art-house classics, and much more. Open daily from 10 am to 11 pm.

Where to Eat and Drink in Ropewalks

Ropewalks is packed with some excellent restaurants serving cuisines from around the globe. Here are three of my favorites:

1. Mowgli Street Food: The north of England is famed for its south Asian cuisine, and Mowgli serves up traditional Indian home recipes and street food. For me, this is the best place to come in Liverpool for authentic Indian cooking in beautiful surroundings with bare brick walls and wooden furnishings.

2. North Garden Chinese Restaurant: North Garden is my favorite Chinese restaurant in Liverpool and is located in the heart of Chinatown, which only adds to the authentic experience. I recommend the crispy duck, which is some of the best I’ve tasted outside of Beijing.

3. Cowshed Liverpool: If you’re looking for the best steak in the city, head to Cowshed Liverpool. The folks at the Cowshed are passionate about their steaks, and you can choose from a wide range of cuts, preparations, and interesting sides. It’s a great place for a pleasant evening in the town.

Baltic Triangle: Coolest Place to Stay in Liverpool

The former industrial area of Baltic Triangle is sandwiched between the docks and Ropewalks and is a hub for artsy, creative, and entrepreneurial types. Here, you’ll find converted warehouses packed with startups, galleries, quirky eateries, and plenty of cool cafes and bars.

If you’re looking for a place to stay in Liverpool’s city center with a busy, bohemian vibe both day and night, then Baltic Triangle is the place to be. It’s within easy reach of the center, the Albert Docks, the Ropewalks, and all major points of interest in the city.

This is the best place to stay in Liverpool for alternative types and has a vibe similar to London’s Shoreditch or Camden – it’s one of my favorite hangouts.

Best Places to Stay in Baltic Triangle

There are some fantastic accommodation options around Baltic Triangle. Here are three of my top choices:

1. The Baltic Hotel: Located in the heart of the Baltic Triangle, the Baltic Hotel is within walking distance of anywhere you could wish to visit in the city center. This four-star hotel has a 24hr reception, free WiFi, and room service, and some rooms come with city views.

2. Hampton by Hilton: Just a short walk from top attractions like Liverpool One, Albert Docks, and Ropewalks, Hampton by Hilton offers modern and stylish rooms, a licensed bar, full English breakfasts, and a restaurant with a dinner menu. It’s an excellent option for the price.

3. Baltic Courtyard Apartments: If you’re traveling as part of a group, then these serviced apartments in the heart of the Baltic Triangle are a great option. The Baltic Courtyard Apartments come with two bedrooms, a living area, a private bathroom, air conditioning, and free WiFi throughout.

5 Top Things To Do in Baltic Triangle

Baltic Triangle is a small area in the center of the city so there is plenty to do right on the doorstep.

1. Have a Go at Gehtto Golf: A warehouse isn’t the usual location for a game of golf; however, at Ghetto Golf they’ve taken this usual outdoor activity and given it a fun twist. With 18 holes surrounded by some impressively dazzling street art, this is a really fun way to while away a few hours in Baltic.

2. Take a Peaky Blinders Tour: Baltic Triangle is home to the Peaky Blinders Bar where you can pop in for a pint surrounded by memorabilia from the show. Real fans of the flat-capped villains can head out on a half-day Peaky Blinders tour that takes in filming locations around the city.

3. Shop at the Baltic Market: Experience Liverpool’s first-ever street food market in the old Cains Brewery Complex (in the same location as Ghetto Golf and Peaky Blinders Bar). This is a must-visit for any serious foodie, and you can sample some of the best street food Liverpool has to offer.

4. Admire the Street Art: Many of the warehouses around the Baltic Triangle are adorned with some impressive graffiti and street art. The theme is centered around Liverpool and includes homages to the football clubs, the Beatles, and more. This is the perfect place for some street photography or to get that perfect selfie, Liverpool style.

5. Enjoy an Evening of Retro Gaming: ArCains is the place to go if you’re looking for some retro-style fun. With pinball machines, arcade games, consoles, and a fully stocked bar, you’re guaranteed a great night out.

Where to Eat and Drink in Baltic Triangle

Thanks to its central location there are plenty of great dining options around the Baltic Triangle. Here are a few of the best:

1. Manifest Wine Bar and Restaurant: Sample Liverpool’s famous hospitality and a menu of seasonally prepared dishes at Manifest Wine Bar and Restaurant in the heart of the hip Baltic Triangle. Choose from an aged pork chop, sea bass, and featherhead of beef among many more tempting recipes.

2. Love Lane Brewery and Kitchen: Beer lovers will adore Love Land Brewery and Kitchen which has its own onsite brewery you can visit. There’s a menu specially curated to match whatever tipple takes your fancy, or you can stick to pub classics like burgers, dirty fries, hot dogs, and wings, to name a few.

3. Dockleaf: If you’re looking for one of the best Sunday roasts in Liverpool then head straight for Dockleaf in Baltic Triangle. The restaurant is located within the Cains Brewery complex and offers a menu of locally produced specialties. The Sunday lunches are served from 12 pm and even include a tasty vegan option.

Allerton: Best for Families

Allerton is a green and leafy suburb three miles south of Liverpool city center and is the perfect place for families away from the hustle and bustle, but still within easy reach of convenience. Bus 86 runs between the suburb and city center from 6:30 am to around midnight and taxis and Uber are plentiful.

You’ll be in good company, as Allerton is where three of the Beatles grew up and is considered one of the best neighborhoods in Liverpool (it’s also a particularly safe neighborhood in Liverpool).

There isn’t too much to do in Allerton itself, but with fantastic transport links into the city, all the top attractions are no more than a few minutes away.

Best Places to Stay in Allerton

Here you’ll find some of the best places to stay in Allerton and some great family options:

1. Joyce’s Liverpool Apartment: This two-bedroom apartment close to Allerton includes a living area and a fully equipped kitchen with everything you’ll need for your stay. Bed linen and towels are also provided, and guests are free to use the WiFi and Netflix.

2. Abbeyfield Guest House: The cute and comfortable Abbeyfield Guest House is a great option for small families and is located in the heart of Allerton. Rooms come with a flat-screen TV, free WiFi, tea and coffee-making facilities, and there’s also a garden.

3. Stallbridge Guest House: The Stallbridge Guest House is a modern and comfortable guest house with en-suite rooms with freeview TV, tea and coffee-making facilities, and use of a shared kitchen. There are several supermarkets within walking distance, and the center of Liverpool is just four miles away.

5 Top Things To Do in Allerton

As Allerton is a residential suburb of the city there isn’t a lot right on the doorstep, but with the city center so close, here are some of the top things to do in Liverpool:

1. See the Childhood Homes of the Beatles: Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr all grew up in Allerton. One of the best ways to see the childhood homes of these pop superstars is to take a tour like the Magical Mystery Bus, which takes in the residences as well as lots of other points of interest.

2. Lifestyles Gaston: If the weather isn’t up to much, then a great place for the whole family is the swimming pool at Lifestyles Gaston. There’s also a steam room and sauna, a spa pool, a kids pool, and a sports hall with regular activities. Check the website for session times and to book online.

3. Take a Liverpool Ghost Tour: A great way for the whole family to see some of the city’s top sights and learn about its spooky history is to take a Ghost Tour of Liverpool. You’ll get to see both of Liverpool’s impressive cathedrals and also one of John Lenonn’s former homes.

4. Visit Anfield – Home of Liverpool FC: Sports lovers shouldn’t miss a trip to the home of Liverpool Football Club at Anfield Stadium. Take a tour around the grounds, visit the museum for lots of interesting memorabilia, and receive a complimentary pair of LFC headphones.

5. Take a Day Trip to the Lake District: If you have the whole family with you, then one of the best day trips from Liverpool is to the gorgeous Lake District National Park. This full-day tour from Liverpool takes in some of the most breathtaking scenery in the entire country.

Where to Eat and Drink in Allerton

There are some great dining options in Allerton with a wide selection of cuisines on offer. Below are my three top picks:

1. Allerton Hall Dining and Carvery: Carvarys are a great option for family dining, and the Allerton Hall Dining and Carvery is the perfect place to fill up on big plates and pub classics for a reasonable price. I love any excuse for a Sunday roast!

2. Casa Roni: Allerton is home to one of Liverpool’s top Italian restaurants, Casa Roni. Enjoy Mediterranean classics, from pizza and pasta to fresh salads and sumptuous desserts. The menu is reasonably priced, with main courses starting at just £12. I recommend the king prawn linguine.

3. Monty’s Cafe: If you’re looking for a proper British caff (cafe) where you can gorge on naughty treats like a full English breakfast, then head to Monty’s Cafe just by Garston Park. Cheap, cheerful, and filling; you can’t go wrong.

Albert Docks: Best Place in Liverpool on a Budget

Royal Albert Docks is one of the best cheap places to stay in Liverpool and is perfectly located, with the city center, Baltic Triangle, and Ropewalks all within walking distance.

The neighborhood is packed with things to do from the Tate Gallery to the Beatles Story and is home to an absolute ton of bars, cafes, and restaurants.

This is one of my favorite areas of the city as there’s always so much going on. It’s a great place to sit back and people-watch with a coffee or something stronger later on. It’s also one of the most historic parts of the city but with a modern makeover.

Best Places to Stay in Albert Docks

The area around Albert Docks is the best neighborhood in Liverpool for those who want it all. Below, you’ll find some excellent accommodation options to help you get the most out of your stay.

1. YHA Liverpool Albert Docks: Budget travelers are in for a treat at the YHA (Youth Hostel Association) Albert Docks. With both dorms and private rooms available, an onsite bar and restaurant, and a central location, this is the perfect place for those looking for inexpensive accommodation in the heart of the city.

2. Ibis Albert Docks: Rooms at the Ibis Albert Docks come with free WiFi, satellite TV, an ensuite bathroom, and free toiletries. The hotel is located in the heart of the city, just minutes from the historic docks and Baltic Triangle.

3. Leonardo Hotel: The Leonardo Hotel is a reasonably priced hotel in the heart of the docks and is just minutes from many of the top attractions in the city, like the Tate Liverpool and Beatles Story. Ensuite rooms come with free WiFi, tea and coffee-making facilities, and free spa toiletries.

5 Top Things To Do in Albert Docks

There’s so much to do around Albert Docks and something for everyone to enjoy. Check out these top five picks:

1. Take a River Cruise: See Liverpool from a unique point of view on a Mersey River cruise. See some of the most prominent sights, from the Liver Building to the Cathedrals, and of course, the historic Albert Docks. There’s a bar onboard serving refreshments, which is a bonus.

2. Visit the Tate Gallery: Tate Liverpool is the sister gallery to Tate Britain and the Tate Modern in London and is housed in an old warehouse at Albert Docks. With both permanent and visiting displays, many focusing on artists from Liverpool and northern England, this is a must for art lovers.

3. Explore the Beatles Story: Discover the history of the Beatles and how they started out in Liverpool’s pubs and clubs with this immersive Beatles Story experience. See memorabilia, go behind the scenes at Abbey Studios, and even see the famous Yellow Submarine.

4. Walk Around the Historic Docks: Explore this iconic area of Liverpool and take in the old warehouses and dock buildings along the River Mersey. Walk along the promenade or pop into one of the many waterfront cafes and restaurants. You can even see the propeller of the doomed passenger liner the RMS Lusitania.

5. Climb the Royal Liver Building: If you’re looking for the best view of Liverpool then head to the famous landmark, the Royal Liver Building, which was once the tallest in Europe. Get 360-degree views of the city and Mersey Estuary atop this iconic building.

Where to Eat and Drink in Albert Docks

There are absolutely loads of great places to eat around Albert Docks. Here are three of the best I’ve been to:

1. Miller and Carter: The Miller and Carter is an excellent steakhouse with a prime location right on the docks and is known for sourcing sustainable, grass-fed beef. Considering the location, the menu is very reasonable, with steak (or vegetarian/vegan alternative) meals costing around £20 per person.

2. PANAM Restaurant and Bar: British classics and cocktails are served at PANAM alongside amazing views across the historic docks and out across the Mersey. The Saturday bottomless brunch is a definite winner and mains are a bargain at £10 – £15.

3. Revolucion de Cuba: This Cuban tapas and cocktail bar is one of my favorite places to go with friends in Liverpool for an evening of Latin-inspired food and atmosphere. There are lots of sharing options as well as classics such as enchiladas, burritos, and cubanos (Cuban sandwiches).

FAQs About the Best Areas to Stay in Liverpool

Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about where to stay in Liverpool.

What area of Liverpool is best for tourists? The areas in the city center, Ropewalks, Baltic Triangle, and Albert Docks are perfect for tourists as they are so central and all the major attractions are within walking distance. Where should I avoid staying? (Where NOT to stay in Liverpool) Avoid large council estates such as Toxteth, Edge Hill, Wavertree, and Aigburth as these areas, unfortunately, see high rates of crime. What is the safest place to stay in Liverpool? The city center and the area around Princess Dock are the safest parts of Liverpool. Anywhere with lots of people is generally safe with regard to violent crime, but pickpockets and opportunist thefts can occur in busy places. Take the usual precautions when traveling anywhere, such as not flashing valuables or carrying large amounts of cash. Where to stay in Liverpool for shopping? The city center and Liverpool One areas are the best for shopping if you’re looking for high street names. Ropewalks and the Baltic Triangle are great places to shop for more interesting and quirky souvenirs as well as local produce. How many days should I stay in Liverpool? Three to four days (a long weekend) is the perfect amount of time to see the top tourist attractions. If you want to take day trips to nearby places of interest like the Lake District, then a week is better. Where should I stay in Liverpool for nightlife? Ropewalks and Baltic Triangle are the best places to stay in Liverpool for nightlife as there are lots of bars, restaurants, breweries, nightclubs, and entertainment options in these areas. What is the posh area of Liverpool? Allerton and Woolton are considered the posh areas of Liverpool as they are leafy suburbs a few miles from the city center.

In Conclusion

Now that you know where to stay in Liverpool to get the most out of this fabulous city, which neighborhood will you choose? From the hip and happening Ropewalks and Baltic Triangle to laid-back Allerton and the historic docks, you’ll find plenty to see and do no matter where you stay.

