Article content LONDON — British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday he was working with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey to “avoid or minimize damage” resulting from the chaos engulfing the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank. “We’ve been working at pace over the weekend, through the night,” Hunt told Sky News. “We will bring forward very soon plans to make sure people are able to meet their cashflow requirements to pay their staff.”

Article content Hunt said efforts are focused on finding a “longer-term solution that minimizes, or even avoids completely, losses to some of our most promising companies.”

Article content Friday’s dramatic failure of the U.S. bank SVB Financial Group, which focuses on tech startups, was the biggest in the U.S. since the 2008 financial crisis. Given the importance of the bank to its customers, its failure could have a significant impact on some companies, Hunt said. Advisory firm Rothschild & Co is exploring options for the UK arm, called Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited, as insolvency looms, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Saturday. The BoE has said that it is seeking a court order to place the UK arm into an insolvency procedure. More than 250 UK tech firm chief executives signed a letter addressed to Hunt on Saturday calling for government intervention, a copy seen by Reuters shows.